4 WWE dream matches Triple H can book in 2024

WWE has had a great 2023 in every aspect possible. The storylines were engaging, the superstars had great characters, and fans were always on the edge of their seats with the surprises. However, it looks like the Stamford-based promotion is not out of ammo.

For this list, we will look at four dream matches WWE can book in the upcoming year.

#4. CM Punk vs Seth Rollins could be a potential WWE WrestleMania main event

CM Punk returned at Survivor Series this year, and one of the stars who didn't have the best reaction to this was Seth Rollins. The latter has openly expressed his disdain for the former several times in the past during interviews, and this feud will be exciting as it will blur the lines between reality and fantasy.

Both men haven't fought each other yet since Punk's return, but their confrontation on WWE RAW generated buzz and numbers. It goes to show that fans are not just anticipating the eventual match of both men but also the build towards it.

#3. CM Punk could be involved in another dream match

Another dream match that has opened in WWE since the Chicago-born star returned was a mixed tag match. It's known that he is married to a fellow wrestler, AJ Lee, who hasn't wrestled in a good while. Interestingly, Punk's rival is also married to a fellow superstar.

While Punk and Rollins could be feuding, AJ Lee could return to spice up the women's division and feud with Becky Lynch. The Man has competed in several mixed tag team matches with her husband throughout the years, and she could meet her match with somebody like AJ.

#2. Asuka vs Iyo Sky vs Kairi Sane will be one for the books

The potential match between Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane is set to become one of the most exciting matches today. All three women are known for their agility, high-flying maneuvers, and tough personas. Still, they have all unique skill sets.

All three women are currently part of Damage CTRL, and although this is the case, the tensions with them remain thick. Not only would this match be an exhilarating one, but it would also be quite personal.

#1. The battle of the Anoa'i family

Roman Reigns has competed in several dream matches since becoming The Tribal Chief. However, one is still on the hook, and arguably the largest one is with his cousin and wrestling legend, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Rock already mentioned before that there were plans for him to face his cousin for WrestleMania 39, but it fell through. This time around, with The Bloodline already crumbling and Roman remaining in his "God Mode," the only person who fans can see to be close to touching him is The Great One himself.

