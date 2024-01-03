4 WWE Royal Rumble records that may never be broken

Winning a WWE Royal Rumble match is something many superstars dream of achieving at least once in their careers. Not only will winning the coveted match guarantee them a main-event spot in WrestleMania, but it will also cement their name in wrestling history. However, there are some records each of them could set.

While some of these records are something to be proud of, the others are not so much. For this list, we will look at notable Royal Rumble statistics that may never be broken.

#4. Shortest Women's elimination

Chelsea Green returned to WWE during the 2023 Women's Rumble after she was released two years ago. Unfortunately for the former Women's Tag Team Champion, she did not receive a warm welcome as she was eliminated just five seconds in by the eventual winner, Rhea Ripley.

Knowing the unpredictability of the Royal Rumble, five seconds is still quite long, and the broken may still be broken. However, the Stamford-based promotion could be looking to improve the women's division's status after some of its top stars have criticized the company.

#3. Shortest elimination in the Men's Royal Rumble

While the 5-second record of Chelsea Green was indeed short, it's still not comparable to Santino Marella, who did not even last two seconds in the Royal Rumble more than a decade ago.

On the 2009 Royal Rumble, Santino entered at number 28, only to be eliminated by Kane 1.9 seconds later. This record is definitely quite hard to achieve, especially if the superstar doesn't have a comedic character. However, this won't be Santino's only appearance in this list.

#2. Only one WWE male star has competed in a men's and women's rumble match

It's not unusual to see female stars enter the men's Royal Rumble match. Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Nia Jax, and more have entered the fray. However, only one male superstar has entered both matches, Santino Marella.

Fans are aware that he entered the men's Rumble matches as Santino. But some might not know that he also entered the women's match as his alter ego, Santina Marella. Most recently, the latter entered the 2020 Royal Rumble, but after coming face-to-face with Beth and Natalya, she eliminated herself. Santina is also Ms. WrestleMania after winning a Battle Royal in WrestleMania 25.

#1. The three faces of Foley

Fans have seen alter egos of specific stars enter the men's and women's Royal Rumble, but Mick Foley's is much different. In the Hall of Famer's case, he entered the same Rumble three times in 1998.

During the 1998 WWE Royal Rumble match, Cactus Jack entered the match first. However, he was eliminated by Chainsaw Charlie, the second entrant. Minutes later, Mankind entered at number 16 and eliminated Charlie. The former was eliminated moments later by Goldust. He returned to the match at number 28 as Dude Love but was eliminated by Farooq.

As of this day, only Mick Foley has entered one single Royal Rumble match three times, and he might be the only WWE star capable of doing so.