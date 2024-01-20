4 WWE SmackDown stars who could declare for the 2024 Royal Rumble tonight

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will mark another episode of build-up for the long-awaited 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. While many are expecting debuts and surprising names to appear on the show, the company could give an insight into who fans should look out for.

For this list, we will look at four WWE SmackDown stars who could declare for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event next week.

#4. This year's Royal Rumble could be Dragon Lee's first

One WWE SmackDown star who has impressed fans and critics alike is Dragon Lee. Although he is also occupied on NXT in the North American Championship picture, he continues to build his image on the blue brand and his alliance with the LWO.

Tonight, the Latino World Order will go up against Santos Escobar, Angel, and Humberto. Before LWO goes out, Dragon could wish them luck first during a segment and mention that he has also decided to join the Royal Rumble event.

#3. Karrion Kross' new influence on WWE SmackDown could boost him at the Rumble

Friday Night SmackDown is the home of several of the dominant stables in WWE today. From The Bloodline, LWO, Damage CTRL, and most recently, Karrion Kross' The Final Testament with Scarlett, Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering.

The Final Testament has targeted Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in recent weeks. Lashley already declared for the Rumble weeks ago, and tonight, Kross could state that he will enter the Rumble to showcase how dominant his group is. What better way to show their strength than by eliminating a former WWE Champion?

#2. Bayley could either gain a partner or another opponent at the Rumble

Only four female stars have been declared in the Women's Royal Rumble so far, with two coming from the WWE SmackDown brand. One of them is Bayley, who has had some tense weeks with Damage CTRL despite being the group's leader. Tonight, more seeds could be planted in her future with the group.

During a segment for tonight's show, Damage CTRL could be discussing something among themselves when The Role Model approaches them. When she asks what is happening, the group could reveal that Asuka will also be joining the Rumble. While they could say it was to increase Damage CTRL's chances of winning, it could be to eliminate Bayley or keep an eye on her during the match.

#1. The Bloodline could have one of them slated in the match

The Bloodline is also a group that has its fair share of tension between members. However, it looks like this will all be changed once Royal Rumble rolls in, as they all have one goal in mind, to be on top.

Roman Reigns will be on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode for the contract signing for his title match at the upcoming PLE. While backstage, Jimmy Uso could share that he is going to enter the Rumble match, and this could be the foundation of him once again meeting Jey Uso during it. While Jimmy could say that it's for The Bloodline, it could also be a way for The Tribal Chief to see that he is worthy of being The Tribal Heir.

