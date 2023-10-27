4 WWE stars who could be the 4th member in Damage CTRL

On SmackDown, Damage CTRL has been the center of the women's division for a while now. IYO Sky is currently the WWE Women's Champion, and Bayley has stayed in the picture by being Sky's biggest supporter. However, the only concern for the stable has been Dakota Kai. While Kai is recovering well from her injury, there is still a while before she can wrestle.

This would somewhat be a concern for Damage CTRL. Because while IYO Sky is not advertised to be part of Crown Jewel, WWE may want Bayley to compete at the PLE. Hence, the promotion could book a tag team match involving Bayley and a potential surprise partner.

In this article, we will look at four WWE Superstars who could be part of Damage CTRL:

#4. Tamina can join Damage CTRL

Even though she might not be the most popular choice, Tamina could be a valuable addition to Damage CTRL. Firstly, the Samoan wrestler has been part of factions in the past and has experience being part of a team. This could be a huge advantage to the heel faction.

As Tamina has not been in action since February 2023, this could be WWE's best opportunity to make use of her talent. Given it seems unlikely she will be part of The Bloodline story anytime soon, Tamina could add her strength and experience to Damage CTRL.

#3. Natalya

When Becky Lynch began feuding with Tegan Nox, Natalya showed the latter immense support. However, many at the time felt the Canadian would turn heel at some point. While that hasn't happened yet, maybe this could be the perfect opportunity for the Canadian to switch brands and turn heel.

On RAW, things haven't worked out for Natalya. So it would probably be worth trying as a heel on SmackDown. While navigating the blue brand on her own would be difficult, Natalya could join Damage CTRL to find her way in. The faction could also use her experience as an advantage.

#2. Tiffany Stratton

Ever since Tiffany Stratton wrestled Becky Lynch at NXT No Mercy, fans have been calling for her to make her debut on the main roster. While Stratton is definitely worthy of a spot on the roster, it hasn't happened just yet. Hence, she could make her move to SmackDown and be part of the Bayley's faction.

On NXT, Stratton proved herself to be one of the best heels. Her heelish qualities would surely be something that would guarantee her a place in the SmackDown-based faction. Also for Stratton, the move would be good since she would get to learn from the best while feuding with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

#1. Nia Jax

Since making her return on RAW a couple of months ago, Nia Jax has shown herself to be a force to be reckoned with. The former champion is scheduled to face Rhea Ripley and 4 other stars in a Fatal 5-Way match for the Women's World Title.

Should she fail to win the title, it would make sense for The Irresistible Force to join a faction like Damage CTRL and potentially challenge for the Women's Tag Titles. The move would also make sense because when Jax first made her return, she appeared on both RAW and SmackDown. By having Jax on the team, Bayley and company would be adding strength and dominance to the faction.

