4 WWE stars who can end Gunther’s title reign if Jey Uso fails at WrestleMania 41

Gunther and Jey Uso's rivalry has become personal less than three weeks before their World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General destroyed Jimmy Uso on RAW and brutally assaulted him in front of the Yeet Master's eyes, sending him a message that it will not be easy for the 2025 Royal Rumble Winner to dethrone him.

Ad

Jey Uso wants to become World Heavyweight Champion for the first time in his WWE career, while he wants to defeat the reigning champion for the first time in singles action, as Gunther has won the past three matches between the two superstars.

Still, if the Yeet Master fails to dethrone Gunther, a few superstars could be next in line to challenge the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. We will take a look at four of them:

Ad

Trending

#4. Goldberg will have a retirement match in 2025

Image via WWE.com.

Goldberg has revealed that he will have a retirement match in 2025 and had a heated confrontation with Gunther at Bad Blood in early October. The WWE legend could step up after 'Mania and challenge The Ring General for the title in one of the coming premium live events, like Backlash or Money in the Bank.

Ad

Still, given that it will be his retirement match, it is unclear if WWE Creative would have Goldberg defeat Gunther.

#3. Roman Reigns appears on both RAW and SmackDown

Ad

It has been nearly a year since The OTC last held the title, but he has made it clear that he has his sights set on becoming World Champion again.

Even though he has already confronted Cody Rhodes, who was the one that dethroned him at WrestleMania 40, the fact that he appears on RAW as well makes him a likely contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. He could then step up and challenge the Ring General on RAW after 'Mania.

Ad

#2. Seth Rollins wants to become World Heavyweight Champion again

Ad

Rollins wants to become World Heavyweight Champion a year after losing the title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. The Visionary has yet to get a title shot, so should Gunther retain, he could confront him and demand a title shot.

His job will not be easy, though, as more superstars, like his rivals CM Punk and Roman Reigns, are expected to step up and attempt to dethrone The Ring General.

#1. CM Punk has faced Gunther for the title in WWE Live Events

Ad

He has faced the Ring General for the title in WWE Live Events but failed to dethrone him. His last failed attempt was in Vienna, Austria, last weekend.

After the match, CM Punk told Gunther that he would see him 'down the line' soon. He has also cut a promo on WWE TV about his ultimate goal, which is to become World Heavyweight Champion on RAW.

After WrestleMania 41, he is expected to be the first in line to go after The Ring General and get a title shot, while he could use the favor that Paul Heyman owes him to ensure that he will get a one-on-one matchup with the reigning champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback