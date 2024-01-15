4 WWE stars who can make their Royal Rumble debut in 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is one of the most anticipated wrestling events of the year, and it's only a few weeks away. The event has been used throughout the years to welcome back former superstars and legends, even just for one night. However, it's also a way to introduce new and upcoming stars to the company.

For this list, we will look at four WWE stars who can make their Royal Rumble debut at the upcoming event on January 27, 2024, at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

#4. WWE SmackDown star Dragon Lee

One of the most promising superstars that emerged on the main roster recently is Dragon Lee. Although he gained recognition on SmackDown because of his alliance with the Latino World Order and his bond with Rey Mysterio, Dragon has proved why he deserves the attention.

When Lee is not performing on SmackDown, he shows up at the NXT brand, where he once ruled as the North American Champion. Since he no longer holds the said title, he could focus on consolidating his position on SmackDown and set the ball rolling for a Royal Rumble debut.

#3. NXT North American Champion Oba Femi

Oba Femi ended Dragon Lee's reign as the North American Champion on the January 10, 2024, episode of NXT by succesfully cashing in his guaranteed title-shot that came with his victory in the NXT Men's Breakout Tournament. The 22-year-old is one of the stars who has proven he could handle the weight of the gold in every episode of the developmental brand.

Oba could debut at this year's Rumble not as a permanent star in the main roster, but, simply to represent the developmental brand. In this way, he could showcase his talent to a wider audience.

#2. NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria

Another developmental star who has been consistently showing her skills is Lyra Valkyria. She captured the NXT Women's title by defeating Becky Lynch, another WWE star who showcased time and again why she got the moniker of The Man.

Lyra could give main roster fans a taste of her skills by entering the Rumble, and Becky might be one of the stars she could face there. If this face-off does happen, then it would be an ideal opportunity for Lyra to showcase her worth to the entire world.

#1. NXT star Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is arguably one of the most well-known NXT stars today. Fans have been waiting for his eventual main roster debut, especially after he dropped the NXT title to Carmelo Hayes in April 2023. At the upcoming Royal Rumble, he could tease just exactly what he could add to the main roster.

Bron could show his dominance and skill at the Rumble and maybe even brawl with some of WWE's top stars to kickstart his possible main roster run. It would be interesting to see how he will perform when faced with veterans of the sport.

