4 WWE stars who could confront John Cena at Payback 2023

John Cena kicked off SmackDown by announcing he would be the special guest host for WWE Payback 2023. The 16-time world champion is gearing up for at least a month's worth of event appearances and matches in his upcoming brief stint with the company.

Barely few minutes into his address to the audience on the blue brand, he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso. The confrontation ended with Cena hitting Uso with the Attitude Adjustment.

The leader of the Cenation has been a part-timer for nearly 4 years now, and has been rapidly building up his Hollywood portfolio during his time away. In his absence, many stars have risen to prominence who never had the opportunity to clash with the legendary Superstar.

By taking on the role of a special guest host at an event like Payback, the multi-time champion is bound to cross paths with new and old members of the current roster. Below is a list of WWE stars John Cena could have a fateful interaction with at the Premium Live Event:

#4. LA Knight

The 40-year old has made quite the impression on the WWE Universe within a year of his main roster debut. LA Knight is currently involved in a feud with The Miz and the two will settle their differences at the event.

Knight has a knack for agitating his opponents simply with his words and organic mic skills. While he has somewhat met his match with The Miz, the WWE star is yet to have a promo battle with somebody on the same level as him. This could transpire if John Cena and LA Knight come face to face at Payback in a verbal altercation. A promo battle between these two good talkers would be nothing short of a lesson in charisma.

#3. Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day member has been getting in everyone's face ever since joining the faction. The young Mysterio has already rubbed almost all of the main roster, the wrong way.

Given his flair at being an iconic heel, Dominik Mysterio could challenge or confront John Cena at the event. Mysterio faced his father at WrestleMania 39. Ever since his association with Rhea Ripley, the 26-year old seems to get more and more daring each day.

#2. Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare is scheduled to appear as a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. The host has also rubbed a few stars the wrong way. He also confronted John Cena at Money in the Bank, challenging him for a match to which the WWE legend refused.

There have been murmurs on WWE reportedly being interested in a John Cena and Cody Rhodes feud. With the Cenation Leader as the host for the entire event, he could drop by on the talk show and lay the foundation for a feud between them in the near future.

#1. Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator is no stranger to squaring up againist the male talent on the roster. She has even body slammed the likes of Kevin Owens, Luke Gallows and Matt Riddle. Rhea Ripley seemingly even has some unfinished business with Solo Sikoa.

The Women's Champion could have a run in with the 16-time World Champion at Payback. It might be an individual confrontation or she might come to Dominik Mysterio's aide on the happenstance that he is the one to get in John Cena's face.

