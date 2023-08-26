4 WWE stars who could confront John Cena on SmackDown next week

Earlier this week, WWE announced John Cena would be making his return to SmackDown on September 1, 2023. The leader of Cenation is also scheduled to appear at the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India. This announcement by the company has left the WWE Universe very excited.

John Cena's last appearance in WWE came at Money in the Bank, where he was involved in a segment with Grayson Waller. Given the fact Cena will appear during a regular episode of SmackDown, many fans are interested in knowing which WWE superstar will confront the 25-time champion.

In this article, we will look at four WWE stars who could confront John Cena on SmackDown next week:

#4. Randy Orton returns against John Cena

Among the many absent superstars in WWE, one could argue Randy Orton is the most missed wrestler. Ever since Orton stepped away due to an injury last year, fans have been awaiting his return. As per some reports, the former WWE Champion has now recovered and could return at any moment.

If this is true, seeing Randy Orton return against John Cena would be perfect. Given the fact Cena and Orton share so much history, it will be nostalgic to see them square off. This confrontation could also lead to a match for all one knows.

#3. Sheamus

On SmackDown last week, Sheamus made headlines after he faced Edge in the main event on the blue brand. While the Irish wrestler was on the losing end, he put up a great fight, and ended the show on a high note. However, currently, Sheamus is left without a rivalry in WWE.

Hence, when Cena makes his return on Friday, it will be good to see Sheamus walk out and confront him. Like Orton, Sheamus also has shared bad blood with the leader of Cenation. Ergo, it would be good to see a confrontation, and a potential match between the two.

#2. LA Knight

Despite being a SmackDown superstar, LA Knight is currently involved in a feud with Miz on RAW. While both superstars have made appearances on each other's brand, this week when Knight faced Finn Balor on the blue brand, there was no sign of The Miz.

If WWE continues the same for the next week as well, there could be a possibility of LA Knight confronting John Cena. Not only will this potential confrontation excite fans, but it will give Knight a much bigger push than what he is currently receiving. It will also be interesting to see the duo square off on the mic.

#1. Grayson Waller

Ever since Grayson Waller made his debut on the main roster, he has established he had what it takes to belong there. While Waller hosted many top stars on The Grayson Waller Effect, his biggest moment came at Money in the Bank, where he interrupted John Cena during the latter's promo.

During the segment at MITB, Waller tried to insult Cena. However, he was unsuccessful in doing so, which enraged him, and he attacked the 25-time champ. This attack again was a failure as Waller fell victim to the Attitude Adjustment. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see the 33-year-old confront Cena and avenge what happened at Money in the Bank.

