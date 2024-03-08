4 WWE stars who are currently engaged & 3 who recently got married

WWE Superstars are known for their unique characters and different roles in the company. However, the majority are quite different off-cameras, and some have even more titles and roles to play in real life.

Despite having busy schedules, several WWE stars focused on their personal life and got engaged in the past year. While some remain engaged, others already have already tied the knot.

For this list, we will look at the superstars who recently got engaged and married in the company.

Currently Engaged: WWE stars Ricochet and Samantha Irvin

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin are some of the lucky couples who found each other in the same company. The WWE in-ring performer made his debut in 2018, while the ring announcer joined in 2021. However, rumors about their dating began in 2020.

The couple made their relationship official in 2021 and shared some on-screen moments. However, more recently, they haven't had many interactions on the RAW brand. On January 10, 2023, the couple announced their engagement on social media.

Recently got married: Shotzi

Shotzi closed out 2023 by eloping with her longtime boyfriend, Jesus Alfaro. Close to her WWE character, the SmackDown star began her marriage journey with excitement and spontaneity.

After getting engaged in July 2023, the couple decided to elope in Las Vegas in December of that year. Shotzi revealed that after knowing she would perform in Vegas, they decided to get married before she wrestled later in the evening. To solidify her marriage, she later performed wearing her wedding dress.

Currently Engaged: Logan Paul

One WWE star that many fans have learned to appreciate throughout the years is Logan Paul. In 2022, he had his first match in the company at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match, which he won. However, it was also the year he met his eventual fiancée, Nina Agdal.

In July 2023, the United States Champion revealed that he proposed to the Danish-American model in Italy. Despite their career difference, Nina actively supports Logan and vice versa.

Recently Got Married: Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville has missed several months of WWE programming after suffering a torn ACL in August 2023. However, her time off wasn't completely negative, as she used the time to tie the knot with her longtime partner.

Sonya and her wife, Toni Cassano, met for the first time in 2022 but had been following each other on social media beforehand. Since they were in a different relationship at the time, they didn't message each other often until Toni reached out to Sonya.

The couple got engaged in February 2023 and got married in February 2024. Several superstars like Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Montez Ford, and Bianca Belair were present for the event.

Currently Engaged: Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been one of the company's top stars for a while now, and her popularity only increased after she was added to The Judgment Day and began an on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio. While both stars are in a relationship, it's not with each other.

Rhea Ripley announced her relationship with former WWE and current AEW star Buddy Matthews in 2022. Despite The Eradicator playing Dom's girlfriend on television, it doesn't prevent her from posting photos with Buddy. The couple announced their engagement in August 2023.

Recently Got Married: Dominik Mysterio

As mentioned above, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are a couple on-screen, but it also doesn't prevent the former North American Champion from sharing photos with his childhood sweetheart, Marie Juliette.

The couple met when they were just 14 years old while attending high school and have been together for over a decade. They announced their engagement last year and officially got married on March 7, 2024.

