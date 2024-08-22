4 WWE stars who could deservedly get a world title run in 2025

WWE's current roster is stacked with a variety of names. While some have become well-known due to wrestling there for years, others are more recent names that have proven they deserve to be on the main roster. Still, a few names deserve to be known as world champions.

Two of WWE's current World Champions have worked teeth and nail to reach the top, and for the past year, they have cultivated themselves as some of the workhorses in the company. The Undisputed WWE Champion is Cody Rhodes, who spent the past year proving why he deserved to finish his story and have a rematch against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. On the other hand, Gunther has elevated the Intercontinental Championship and proved that he has what it takes to be the World Heavyweight Champion. Next year, it's possible that a new set of champions could arise.

In this list, we will look at four WWE stars who deserve to get a World Championship run in 2025.

#4. Finn Balor is reverting to his old self

Finn Balor and the rest of Judgment Day are feuding with their former stablemates. [Image Credit: WWE.com]

One of the stars many fans have voiced wanting to see become a World Champion again is Finn Balor, and he more than deserved it. His career was never the same after being injured in 2016, but recently, he showed he is still one of the most must-watched stars on Monday Night RAW.

For the past couple of years, Finn has captured the Tag Team titles with Damian Priest as part of The Judgment Day. The former partners are currently feuding after Balor betrayed the Archer of Infamy. The heel version of Balor reminded many why he should not be crossed with and gave more spice to his character. This year, he may be more focused on feuding with Damian. Next year, he could focus on targeting championship gold.

#3. Sheamus continuously delivers amazing matches in WWE

After months of absence due to an injury, Sheamus returned to in-ring action as if he had never left. Despite being one of the longest-performing stars in WWE today, he continues to deliver exciting matches, even if it's just a regular weekly show.

This year, Sheamus might not be put in a title picture due to everything else going on in WWE. Still, it would be a guarantee that little to no fans will complain once he does and, if ever, win it again.

#2. Randy Orton could be on the way to becoming a 15-time World Champion

Speaking about one of the longest-performing superstars in WWE today, among them is Randy Orton. However, his performances and overall in-ring character never get old. Heel or face, fans can't help but support The Viper.

The Apex Predator is set to battle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin, but it seems quite unlikely that the challenger will win, as it's just in the early stages of the champion's run and might hurt his legitimacy. However, things could change next year.

#1. Kofi Kingston deserved a better ending to his WWE Championship run

Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win in 2019 was one of the most emotional moments in the Stamford-based promotion. The superstar has worked for the company for years but was never given the opportunity to win major singles gold. After excelling in The New Day and proving he could also exist as a singles star, he was finally awarded the World Championship. Unfortunately, his run abruptly ended after Brock Lesnar defeated him in under 10 seconds.

The company has recently been teasing the breakup of The New Day. This could give Kofi time to build himself as a singles star again and to put more focus on the gold next year. Interestingly, if he does become a champion, one of his first feuds could be with Xavier Woods.

