4 WWE stars Goldberg wants to face before retiring

Goldberg has announced his intention to have one final match in his career at some point in 2025. There is no indication yet on who his opponent will be, but the WWE legend opened up about who he would like to face in his retirement match.

With that in mind, we take a look at four WWE stars that could be Goldberg's last opponent in his legendary wrestling career.

#4. Bron Breakker is the reigning Intercontinental Champion

RAW superstar Bron Breakker (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The reigning Intercontinental Champion has been unstoppable in his first full year on the main roster. The Dog has done a great job as a heel on RAW and is now set to defend his title at WrestleMania 41.

It would be a great last opponent for Goldberg and a great opportunity for WWE Creative to further push Bron Breakker, making him a contender for the world title.

#3. Roman Reigns faced Goldberg in 2022

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg said he would love to have a rematch with Roman Reigns, re-igniting his feud with the OTC one last time.

The two megastars collided three years ago at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in February 2022. It was a match two years in the making, but the WWE legend failed to dethrone then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The match didn't disappoint, but it was the OTC who stood tall and retained the title. He went on to hold the championship for a record 1,316 days.

#2. John Cena has started his farewell tour

The two WWE legends have never faced each other. During the interview with Helwani, he expressed his desire to be part of John Cena's farewell tour.

“I never got a chance to get my hand around Cena’s throat. That might have been cool. There’s a lot of people that I would have loved to have faced back in the day. The fact is, you look at what does that do for the business now? A lot of people don’t even remember me that watch wrestling right now," Goldberg said. (H/T Wrestlezone)

For his part, the 16-time world champion has his sights set on the Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, where he will look to become a record-breaking 17-time world champion.

Still, he could face Goldberg in the latter's retirement match in one of the premium live events after WrestleMania 41.

#1. Gunther had a face-off with Goldberg at Bad Blood

The two have already confronted each other, as they had a face-off at Bad Blood in early October. There has been speculation about the Ring General being Goldberg's final opponent, but this match is not expected to happen soon.

The reason is that Gunther will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Should he drop the title, it will open the way for a match with the WWE legend, as the expectation is that no title will be on the line in Goldberg's retirement match.

That said, it remains to be seen what the plan is for the WWE legend's final match and when it will happen.

