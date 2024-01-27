4 WWE stars who could be the Iron Man in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

We are just inches away from witnessing this year's Men's traditional over-the-top-rope battle as the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live event is set to take place tonight. Names like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre have already been announced for this contest, which adds more anticipation heading toward the show.

Besides the curiosity among fans regarding who will emerge as the winner, the WWE Universe also has a keen eye on who will arise as the Iron Man contestant of this match.

With that said, let's discuss four WWE stars who could be the Iron Man in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble contest.

#4. Sami Zayn might emerge as the Iron Man star of the 2024 Royal Rumble match

Sami Zayn is undoubtedly getting loved by the fans and also holds incredible skill and talent which makes him the potential candidate for being the Iron Man star for this year's Rumble match.

One of the major reasons behind this might also be the rumors of Zayn being linked to this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live event, which is set to take place in his native contrary, Canada.

So, if the company is planning to give Sami a single push, Royal Rumble could be the ideal stage. Booking Zayn as the Iron Man competitor in the Rumble will definitely get him more over with the fans.

#3. Drew McIntyre might become the longest survivor in the match

Drew McIntyre is another candidate who might emerge as the longest survivor of this traditional match. The Scottish Warrior has already made his intentions clear; he wants to win his second Royal Rumble this year.

However, the chances of this unfolding seem far-fetched, as CM Punk or Cody Rhodes is more likely to be crowned as the winner.

So, in that case, McIntyre might still deliver a hell of a performance in the match and eventually leave his mark as the Iron Man star.

#2. Gunther might become the Iron Man star once again

Despite holding the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther has also declared his official entry in the Rumble. Not only this, but The Ring General even confronted Seth Rollins during the previous episode of RAW by issuing a warning. He asked Seth to heal himself as he would challenge the World Heavyweight Champion if he emerged as the winner.

So, if the Imperium Leader somehow fell short of being crowned as the winner, he might once again deliver an Iron Man performance in the match.

For those unaware, last year, the IC Champion entered the Royal Rumble match in the first position. Despite this, he managed to survive the match for over one hour and eleven minutes, which eventually resulted in him being the Iron Man performer of last year's Rumble match.

#1. Cody Rhodes might become the Iron Man

Not only CM Punk, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre, but Cody Rhodes is also gearing up for the 30 Men Royal Rumble match with the intent of 'Finishing his story.' Rhodes wants to win the Rumble for the second consecutive time and challenge Roman Reigns again at WrestleMania XL.

Last year, The American Night Mare emerged victorious in the Men's Rumble match but failed to secure the win against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

So with having a fierce intent, Rhodes is surely one of the likely candidates to emerge as the longest survivor in this 30-Men Rumble match.

