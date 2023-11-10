4 WWE stars who may turn heel before Survivor Series 2023: Huge reunion, new Judgment Day member?

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is just weeks away from taking place at Allstate Arena in Chicago. Returns, debuts, and other surprises could occur at the Premium Live Event, but so could betrayals and character changes.

For this list, we will look at four WWE Superstars who could turn over a new leaf by becoming a heel at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

#4. Drew McIntyre could become the latest member of The Judgment Day

Drew McIntyre was one star teasingly turning a new leaf, even before the lead-up to the WWE Survivor Series. He later got the chance to challenge for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, and that's where a possible alliance formed.

Weeks before Crown Jewel, The Scottish Warrior was called out by his opponent for having a secluded chat with Rhea Ripley. Drew got defensive and refused to say what the meeting was about. Later on, The Eradicator helped him against his match at Sami Zayn.

The Scottish Warrior lost to Rollins at Crown Jewel, which could be his breaking point. In the weeks leading up to Survivor Series, he could be seen talking with The Judgment Day, and a day before the event, the group could announce him as the fifth member.

#3. IYO SKY and Kairi Sane could reunite with a fellow Japanese star ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Kairi Sane returned to Crown Jewel by helping her former partner, IYO SKY, on her Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. The Japanese stars stood tall in the ring while DAMAGE CTRL looked in disbelief. A WarGames match could happen with the names involved, and Asuka could join them.

The Empress of Tomorrow previously aligned with Kairi, known as the Kabuki Warriors. Together, they won the Women's Tag Team title, an angle Sane and Sky could use. They could convince Asuka to join them and capture gold once again.

#2. Santos Escobar's actions at Crown Jewel could be intentional

Rey Mysterio lost the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel against Logan Paul. While the latter had another person to help him, Rey's partner is also to blame.

Towards the end of the US title match, a person from Logan's entourage sneaked in brass knuckles for Paul. Santos Escobar came out and chased after him but left the knuckles in the ring, which Logan used to win.

Santos could convince Mysterio and the rest of LWO that it was a mistake, but the Hall of Famer could already have his suspicions. Escobar could be caught red-handed days before the event by helping Rey's opponent during a singles match.

#1. Rey Mysterio could lose a member of the LWO

Carlito has become a vital member of the Latino World Order since his return. Although he has been active in helping his teammates, fans were convinced he was set to betray them sooner or later.

It could be revealed that Carlito was the one who convinced Santos to betray Rey, consciously or not. He could reason that he did this to eventually challenge for the US title, which is now on a less experienced star in Logan Paul.

