4 WWE stars who could move to SmackDown

On the last episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens was brought over to the blue brand in a trade from WWE RAW, following Jey Uso's move to the red brand. Additionally, recent developments have suggested that the arrangement of Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce as exclusive General Managers for their respective brands could pave the way for future trades, subject to their mutual agreement.

Moreover, there have been indications in recent weeks that several NXT Superstars may be poised for a call-up to the main roster. With that in mind, let's discuss four superstars who could move to SmackDown in the upcoming weeks.

#4. Ava could join SmackDown soon

One potential addition to the SmackDown roster in the near future could be Ava, the former member of the Schism faction in NXT who recently transitioned into a solo career. WWE has hinted at a potential main roster call-up for Ava, with the recent interaction involving Paul Heyman attempting to persuade her to align with The Bloodline during a segment on NXT.

The upcoming weeks may see the introduction of Ava to the main roster, with a possible debut on SmackDown. Given her shared familial background, an alliance with the Samoan faction would be likely and this will also add a whole new chapter to The Bloodline saga.

#3. Jey Uso moves to SmackDown

Another potential superstar who could be traded to the blue brand in the near future might be Jey Uso. The reason behind this potential trade could be to initiate a feud between him and his brother Jimmy, following Jimmy's recent interference that cost Jey his Undisputed Tag Team title match.

This interference appears to be setting the stage for a singles clash between the Samoan twins, making Jey's trade back to the blue brand a distinct possibility.

#2. Jade Cargill could be announced as a permanent member of SmackDown

Jade Cargill is another name that might move to the blue brand sooner rather than later. Since her arrival in the company, Jade has made multiple appearances on different brands, but despite this, the company hasn't disclosed her permanent brand yet.

However, in the upcoming weeks, the Stamford-based promotion might announce Cargill as a permanent member of the Friday night show. If this happens, fans could witness some dream matches in the near future, such as Jade Cargill vs Charlotte Flair, Jade vs Bianca Belair, and more.

#1. Carmelo Hayes could join the blue brand soon

Carmelo Hayes is another potential superstar who might appear on Friday nights in the near future. As of now, Melo is set for another NXT Championship match at Halloween Havoc against Ilja Dragunov. For those unaware, the match was set by the company after Melo recently became the No. 1 contender on the latest edition of the third brand.

However, in the event of Hayes losing the NXT title match, joining the blue brand is also a realistic possibility to kick off a new journey in the main roster.

