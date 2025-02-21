4 WWE stars who need to be repackaged before WrestleMania 41

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Feb 21, 2025 04:51 GMT
RAW superstar Finn Balor (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Heading into WrestleMania 41, some WWE Superstars, like the respective Royal Rumble winners Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso, have a clear path to the Grandest Stage of Them All. Others continue to struggle, and it is unclear if they will work WrestleMania 41 or have a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Meanwhile, there are a few superstars who might be in need of a character change heading into WrestleMania 41 to make a fresh start. That said, we take a look at four of them.

#4. Andrade has no clear direction on SmackDown

SmackDown superstar Andrade (Photo credit: WWE.com)
The Mexican wrestler got involved in a storyline with Carmelo Hayes and even competed for the United States Championship against then-champion LA Knight. Since then, though, he hasn't done anything significant in singles action.

That said, this might be the best time for him to have a heel turn and start a new storyline. He could target a top face on SmackDown and start a feud with him, or he could team up with another heel and go after the Tag Teams Titles on SmackDown.

#3. Zelina Vega has to challenge for a title on WWE SmackDown

She was a babyface as part of LWO, and has retained this character on SmackDown. She has already confronted the Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton backstage, and could have a match with her at some point down the road, like she did on RAW with then-Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

She could even step up and emerge as a contender to the Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, as the two recently had a backstage segment on SmackDown. She could even team up with her real-life husband, Malakai Black, who is reportedly preparing for his return to WWE after parting ways with AEW.

#2. Austin Theory should turn on Grayson Waller

The former Tag team Champion had a chance to become the NXT Champion when he faced his tag team partner Austin Waller and the reigning champion Oba Femi in a Triple Threat match at NXT Vengeance Day.

Still, this loss might be what he needs to have a character turn and start a new storyline. And this storyline is to turn face and turn on Grayson Waller, starting a feud with him. Neither Waller nor Theory has a clear direction at the moment, so a feud between the two could be the ideal direction for them and could even lead to a match at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Finn Balor has to leave The Judgment Day

Balor might be the WWE Superstar who needs a fresh start and a new storyline the most. Whether this will be with The Judgment Day or another faction remains to be seen. Still, at the moment, the former Universal Champion has failed as a leader and is no longer the Tag Team Champion after he and JD McDonagh lost to the War Raiders.

Thus, Balor could either turn on Dominik Mysterio and start a feud with him, leading to a match at WrestleMania 41, or he could leave the faction and take some time off before returning as a face for a new storyline in WWE.

