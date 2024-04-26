4 WWE stars who had promising NFL careers before wrestling

A few WWE Superstars played in the NFL before moving to wrestling. Some of these stars have had remarkable careers in WWE, but what did they do in the NFL before starting their pro wrestling careers?

With that in mind, let's take a look at four stars who were playing in the NFL before moving to professional wrestling.

#4. WWE star Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin is currently a member of the NXT roster and was a former NXT Tag Team Champion with Bron Breakker. The two stars are expected to move to the main roster of RAW or SmackDown during the Draft, and it remains to be seen whether they will pursue a singles run or stay in a tag team.

Before moving to World Wrestling Entertainment, Corbin signed with the Indianapolis Colts in April 2009. He had gone undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft.

However, he managed to spend a couple of years there, playing for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. His NFL career came to an end in 2011 after he was released on September 2.

#3. Goldberg

Goldberg was once an NFL player, as the Los Angeles Rams selected him with the 11th pick of the 1990 NFL Draft.

Goldberg spent five years with the Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Sacramento Gold Miners, and Carolina Panthers, but a pelvis injury derailed his career.

In professional wrestling, Goldberg emerged as one of the best wrestlers of all time. He became the Universal and World Heavyweight Champion, respectively, while being a WCW champion multiple times.

#2. Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief has become a WWE legend after holding the Universal Championship for almost four years. His title reign of 1,316 days as WWE Universal Champion ended at WrestleMania XL, and he is now expected to take a few months off before returning for a new storyline.

Roman Reigns has been one of WWE's megastars ever since he joined the company. Regarding his NFL career, Reigns went undrafted and signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2007. However, he never passed physical tests there and moved to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a brief stint before ending his NFL career.

#1. Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate pursued an NFL career 20 years ago when he temporarily left World Wrestling Entertainment to play football professionally. However, his stint in the NFL was brief, as he played just a few preseason games with the Minnesota Vikings before the team released him after just a month.

Since then, he has returned to professional wrestling and had several stints with the Stamford-based promotion, where he competed and won the top titles, like the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships.

Brock Lesnar is currently out of the company now, but he will likely make another return at some point in the future.

