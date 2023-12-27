4 WWE stars who could switch brands before WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 is slated to be the standout event of the year, scheduled to take place on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Although the official match card has yet to be announced, fans are eagerly anticipating this spectacle, with many expecting it to be one of the most exciting editions of WrestleMania in years, especially with the inclusion of CM Punk in the lineup.

As we embark on the Road to WrestleMania 40, the company is sure to unveil some surprising twists and turns leading up to this premium live event.

With that being said, let's discuss four stars who could switch brands before the biggest show of the year.

#4. Cody Rhodes might switch brands on the Road to WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

One potential star who could switch brands on the Road to WrestleMania 40 is the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. The former Royal Rumble winner is currently an exclusive talent on Monday Night RAW. However, there are rumors that Rhodes might make the move to SmackDown before the Grandest Stage of All, possibly as part of a trade.

This speculation is fueled by the likelihood of another WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and Cody next year.

Many believe that Rhodes could emerge as the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, setting the stage for an epic showdown against the Tribal Chief to finish his story.

#3. Jey or Jimmy could switch their respective brands

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso was initially drafted to SmackDown when he was part of The Bloodline. However, after betraying the Samoan faction, Jey left the blue brand, leading to his trade to the red brand facilitated by Cody Rhodes. Despite being on Monday Night RAW, the ongoing tension between Jey and Jimmy has been evident on various occasions.

As we progress on the Road to WrestleMania 40, the former right-hand man might once again switch brands, setting the stage for a dream showdown against his brother Jimmy. Speculation is rife that a clash between the Samoan Twins is highly likely to be a part of the grand event next year.

Conversely, the reverse scenario could occur, with Jimmy making his way to Monday nights and eventually challenging Jey Uso.

#2. The Miz might switch brands to challenge Logan Paul

Expand Tweet

Both Logan Paul and The Miz share a significant history, with The Maverick wrestling his first match in the company alongside the A-Lister. However, after the match, Miz betrayed the YouTube sensation at WrestleMania. The potential reason behind Miz switching brands and moving to SmackDown might be to give the former WWE Champion another shot at the US title.

Having failed to dethrone Gunther in a stipulated title bout, where The A-Lister would never be able to challenge The Ring General for his IC title again if he lost, Miz could be on the verge of a move to Friday nights.

There, he could challenge Logan Paul to a title bout. Notably, this time, Miz is a babyface, which is expected to garner a huge positive reaction from fans.

#1. CM Punk might switch brands after Royal Rumble 2024

Expand Tweet

CM Punk also stands a significant chance of switching brands before WrestleMania 40. However, this scenario would only unfold if the Voice of the Voiceless managed to win the Royal Rumble 2024 30-man match. Following this victory, he could surprise everyone by choosing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title match at WrestleMania 40 over Seth Rollins.

This decision would likely prompt the Best in the World to move to Friday nights to build his feud for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It's important to note that the likelihood of Punk challenging The Visionary is more favorable.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage