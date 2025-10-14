4 WWE stars Triple H must push ahead of Survivor Series 2025

Survivor Series 2025 is set to be WWE's next big premium live event. It has become famous for its epic WarGames Matches in recent years, and fans have high expectations. The show will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, making it another major stadium event. Triple H has a huge responsibility to deliver an epic show for the WWE Universe featuring top stars and talents.However, fans have been complaining about The Game's lack of interest in several WWE stars over the past few months. There are many names that they have been clamoring to see in a top title picture. Because Survivor Series will be the last PLE for WWE this year, Hunter must push a few stars to elevate their status in the Stamford-based promotion.Let's take a look at four WWE stars Triple H must push ahead of Survivor Series 2025:#4. RusevRusev has been in the spotlight on Monday Night RAW of late. Although he has impressed fans with his performances, the 39-year-old is involved in mediocre storylines on the red brand. The Bulgarian Brute needs something substantial to wrap up his 2025. Currently, Rusev has been on a hunt for Dominik Mysterio, eyeing to win the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.Triple H should either crown Rusev as the new Intercontinental Champion or give him something good to work with ahead of the upcoming spectacle. If the former AEW star manages to become the new champion at a stage like Survivor Series, it would elevate his status. Therefore, Rusev is someone that Triple H needs to focus on during the build for Survivor Series.#3. Raquel RodriguezRaquel Rodriguez has been competing as a tag team on RAW for more than a year. Big Mami Cool has immense potential to be a credible challenger for the Women's World Title. However, Triple H seems to be holding her off in the tag team division. Rodriguez has become quite popular among fans lately, and there is a fanbase that has been rooting to see her in the title picture.During this week's episode of RAW, Raquel Rodriguez received a loud reaction from fans in Perth when she interrupted Stephanie Vaquer's promo. Since then, many believe that the 34-year-old should be the star to go after the Women's World Champion. The Game should capitalize on Rodriguez's growing popularity by giving her a stage like Survivor Series to compete in next month.#2. Triple H should push Giulia ahead of Survivor SeriesGiulia has been the Women's United States Champion for over 100 days now. However, Triple H has miserably failed to give her champion-like exposure on SmackDown. Fans are quite unhappy with how WWE has been treating The Beautiful Madenss and that she has not been put to defend his title in any premium live event.Hence, Giulia is in desperate need of a major push on SmackDown ahead of the upcoming spectacle. The Game needs to book her in a prominent showdown at Survivor Series to restore the prestige of the Women's United States Title. Such a plan will help the company revive the lost momentum of The Beautiful Madness before the year ends.#1. Austin TheoryAustin Theory has been absent from WWE for quite some time now. Fans have been questioning his status in the company. There are rumors that he may join The Vision for a WarGames Match at Survivor Series this year. Therefore, if WWE wants to feature the Theory at such a big event, Triple H needs to bring him back before the show to give him a massive push.Fans have been clamoring to see the 28-year-old in a prominent storyline on RAW. As a result, Triple H needs to bring him back in an epic way that can make Austin Theory a believable competitor for the Men's WarGames match next month. Therefore, it is the ideal time for Hunter to push Theory, failing which could lead to a major catastrophe for the latter's career.