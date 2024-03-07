4 WWE Superstars who should be in Cody Rhodes' corner instead of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Roman may have the support of The Bloodline at ringside, but the challenger may also have some backup in Seth Rollins. However, The American Nightmare could implore the aid of more people by his side.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are unlikely allies, especially since their heated 2022 feud didn't have closure. However, the World Heavyweight Champion may agree that The American Nightmare has the right to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Still, their history could spark trust issues. With this in mind, the challenger could ask another star to be there for him at WrestleMania 40.

For this list, we will look at four other WWE Superstars who could be ringside for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40:

#4. Sami Zayn has a lot of history with The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

One person who revitalized The Bloodline storyline a couple of years ago was Sami Zayn. After trying his best to join the group, he eventually became The Honorary Uce until he turned his back on them after realizing the group used him to its advantage. The chapter of their story may have closed, but Sami can open it by joining forces with Cody at WrestleMania.

Sami and Cody have worked with each other several times, supporting each other in their feud with Roman and The Bloodline. Zayn has also previously expressed that he was disappointed that he wasn't "the chosen guy" to defeat Reigns, and by simply being in Rhodes' corner, he could play a part in finally dethroning The Head of the Table.

#3. Jey Uso has unfinished business with The Bloodline

Another Bloodline match-up many fans are looking forward to at WrestleMania 40 is between Jimmy and Jey Uso. However, the Main Event Uso could also have a say in Cody Rhodes' battle against The Bloodline at The Show of Shows.

Cody was the person who welcomed Jey to Monday Night RAW. The duo briefly worked as a tag team. Their close bond and Jey's knowledge of the group could be utilized, and he even offered to be on Rhodes' side.

#2. Randy Orton could have multiple reasons to be in Cody Rhodes' corner

One superstar Cody Rhodes arguably shares a vast history with is Randy Orton, and it just so happens that The Viper also has a history with The Bloodline.

Cody began his wrestling journey as part of Randy's stable, The Legacy. Although the group disbanded, the duo have immense respect for each other. Aside from their history, Orton has unfinished business with The Bloodline, and the Apex Predator has already sent warning signals to Roman and co since his return last year. Will he turn up in Cody's corner at WrestleMania XL? Only time will tell!

#1. Cody Rhodes could receive CM Punk's help on WWE WrestleMania 40

Since Cody already has an unlikely ally at WrestleMania XL, he could have another one in the form of CM Punk.

Roman Reigns was one of the people Punk put on notice when he returned to the company in 2023, and he even referenced his previous relationship with Paul Heyman, who is now The Bloodline's Wiseman. Punk could help Rhodes end Roman's reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion this April.

Will Cody Rhodes overcome The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL? Sound off.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Will Seth Rollins be on Cody Rhodes' corner at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion