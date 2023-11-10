4 WWE Superstars who made their debuts at Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series has been one of the major Premium Live Events anticipated by fans throughout its history. As it is the final major event to close out the year, the company is expected to put up multiple surprises that will hype up the Road to WrestleMania.

Some common events that we see transpire at Survivor Series are the traditional elimination tag team matches and debuts of superstars that later became legends. For this list, we will explore four stars that first appeared at the event.

#4. The Rock: WWE Survivor Series 1996

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is one of the most prominent wrestlers in history. Johnson's name is well-known in sports and mainstream media. However, he didn't begin his journey with the name he's famous for now.

His first match occurred at the 1996 Survivor Series, where he was known as Rocky Maivia, the first third-generation superstar. He was part of Marc Mero's team and managed to eliminate two opposing team members, Goldust and Crush.

#3. The Undertaker: WWE Survivor Series 1990

The Undertaker was already a well-known star before he joined WWE, as he was previously part of WCW. However, his move to the Stamford-based promotion proved wise as he became the legendary Deadman.

He made his televised WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series, known as Kane The Undertaker. He joined Ted DiBiase's team and, only a minute into the match, eliminated the opposing Koko B. Ware. He also eliminated Dusty Rhodes before The Deadman was counted out. Still, Ted's team was victorious.

#2. Kurt Angle: Survivor Series 1999

Before joining the Stamford-based promotion, Kurt Angle had already accomplished a lot. Some include being an Olympic gold medalist and succeeding in amateur wrestling.

Kurt Angle signed with WWE in 1998 and began training for professional wrestling. He performed at the company's developmental territories, house shows, and dark matches before finally making his televised debut at the 1999 Survivor Series. He defeated Shawn Stasiak during his debut.

#1. Sting: Survivor Series 2014

One of the most iconic and memorable debuts is Sting at the 2014 Survivor Series event. He was one of the biggest WCW stars of the day but hadn't stepped foot inside the company since that show, and he made it count.

He didn't have a match, unlike the rest of the people on this list. He only attacked Triple H and the rest of The Authority and helped Dolph Ziggler win the match for Team Cena. The rest of his run in the company wasn't well-remembered, but it was definitely a moment fans would always treasure.

