4 WWE Superstars who might miss Elimination Chamber 2025

The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be WWE's next premium live event and the last major show before the long-awaited WrestleMania 41. While many top stars are announced to appear, some might not be able to make it to Toronto next month.

The 2025 Elimination Chamber will take place at Rogers Centre on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. John Cena, CM Punk, and Liv Morgan have already qualified to enter the titular match, and more top stars will be added soon as a last chance to main-event WrestleMania 41. However, some top stars might not be present.

For this list, we will look at four WWE Superstars who might miss Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. Roman Reigns might miss the 2025 Elimination Chamber

The Tribal Chief was one of the superstars who joined this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. But, he sustained the most damage when he was eliminated and got involved in a brawl with CM Punk and Seth Rollins, even receiving a tough Stomp in the process.

On this week's RAW, it was announced that the Tribal Chief sustained an injury this weekend and will be out for the foreseeable future. Although the company didn't release any other information, The Visionary claimed that Reigns might not even be part of WrestleMania. With this in mind, he might not appear at the Toronto PLE.

#3. JD McDonagh sustained an injury last week on RAW

Although superstars are trained, something can always go wrong at any given moment. In the case of JD McDonagh, it happened last week when he performed a moonsault and landed badly with the back of his head hitting the commentary desk. Although he was able to continue and finish the match, reports indicated that he collapsed backstage.

As per the RAW star himself, he sustained a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung. Despite what happened, he was grateful that it wasn't worse, but he will be missing action for a couple of months. With this in mind, an appearance at Elimination Chamber is out of the books.

#2. Sami Zayn failed to qualify for the titular match on RAW

Qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber began this week on the Monday show. For the men's division, CM Punk secured a spot after defeating Sami Zayn. Unfortunately, even if a wildcard match was to happen, the Canadian star might miss the PLE for another reason.

After the match, Zayn was attacked by Kevin Owens after refusing to help him at Royal Rumble. Not only that, but The Prizefighter dropped him with his notorious Package Piledriver. Owens also hit Randy Orton with a piledriver in November and he hasn't been back since. Zayn might face a similar spell on the sidelines.

#1. Unfortunate update regarding Randy Orton's condition

Randy Orton was attacked by Kevin Owens on SmackDown's November 8, 2024, episode [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Speaking of Randy Orton, he might also be one of the stars who will be unable to appear at the upcoming PLE. Although he was written off in November, it was initially believed it wasn't serious. However, recent reports might suggest his status might have changed.

According to WrestleVotes during a Live Q&A via Backstage Pass, nothing serious happened to The Viper, he possibly just wasn't ready to return yet. If this is the case, he might need more time and might miss the Elimination Chamber PLE.

