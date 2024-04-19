4 WWE Superstars who were recently called out for shocking reasons

WWE Superstars are always in the spotlight. Despite their fame and status, some fans would still not appreciate the wrestlers for their skills and would even criticize them. Unfortunately, some stars end up being put under a bad light every now and then.

Social media has played a huge part in every sport's presentation in recent years. It's a good way to engage with fans; however, some use it to send unnecessary and personal comments towards the athletes themselves.

For this list, we will look at four instances where superstars were called out for shocking reasons.

#4. Trick Williams was recently criticized for his skills

One of the rising stars in WWE today is Trick Williams, and it's for all the right reasons. The 29-year-old has the charisma, aura, and in-ring skills to show that he is the industry's future and continuously proves it every time he is on the card. However, he recently came to the spotlight after negative comments by Dave Meltzer.

Despite the criticism, Trick received much support from his fans and fellow superstars for his attitude and skills. It shows that Williams is not only a superstar in the ring but also behind the scenes.

#3. Liv Morgan's recent attacks on WWE RAW caused a divide among fans

At the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan returned as the final entry but failed to win the match. She then began to target Rhea Ripley, who was the cause of her absence for several months. However, when she finally retaliated, she received some intense reactions about it.

On a RAW episode a week ago, Liv attacked Ripley backstage. This week, it was revealed that the latter sustained a real-life injury during the brawl, causing her to vacate the Women's World Championship. Due to this, many fans got mad at Liv. However, from a storyline perspective, this could be seen as her "Revenge Tour" has finally picked up steam.

#2. Sheamus' WWE return was spoiled by "fans"

One WWE Superstar many fans were excited to see back in action Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior has been out of action due to an injury since August last year. Fortunately, he finally returned to in-ring action, but some fans spoiled it by criticizing his appearance.

The Celtic Warrior returned on the April 15, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW where he defeated Ivar. However, some decided to focus on the change in his appearance. Still, the recently returned star didn't falter with the insults and called out those who kept joking about his appearance. Sheamus also thanked the fans who supported him.

#1. Maxxine Dupri received hate from fans for her in-ring performance

Several months ago, Maxxine Dupri came under fire when fans booed her after a match at a house show. Fortunately, many fans backed her up and supported her for learning on-screen and continuously training to improve her skills. Many of her co-workers also came to her aid.

Despite the criticism, the RAW star also didn't feel discouraged from wrestling and continues to learn both on and off-screen.

