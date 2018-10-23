4 WWE Superstars Who Are Currently Working Injured

There are a number of WWE stars working through injuries right now

This time of the year WWE often struggles with injuries and is left with a threadbare roster to get them through the festival period. The likes of Sasha Banks, Tamina Snuka, and Samir Singh recently made their return to WWE, but Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Fandango and Roman Reigns are all now sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Whilst there are a number of stars who's injuries mean that they need to miss time on the road to recover, there are others who can still be cleared for in-ring competition despite their obvious injuries and WWE is instead forced to monitor their health and allow them to compete in must easier matches to ensure that they don't make their injury any worse than it already is.

Wrestling can be a hard job and over the years there have been hundreds of reports of WWE stars braving it out and working injured so that they can finish a storyline and right now there are a number of WWE stars braving the pain for their craft.

It is also worth noting that all of these injuries are based on rumors circulating around the WWE Universe and have not been confirmed by WWE.

#4 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is struggling with a knee injury

Braun Strowman has been struggling with a knee injury over the past few weeks, one that was best seen when he faced Dean Ambrose on Raw a few weeks ago. Strowman wasn't in a match on Raw this week since instead, he was part of a number of angles with Drew McIntyre, but it's thought that the knee injury could be one of the reasons why Strowman hasn't been part of many actions on Raw in recent weeks.

A number of sources have confirmed that the former Wyatt Family member has been working injured and will now be forced to go one-on-one with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel for the vacated Universal Championship since WWE has no one else to fall back on.

It is the time of year when WWE always struggles with injuries and it appears that Strowman could be the man who is the worst affected by this.

