4 WWE veterans Dominik Mysterio has faced in 2023

Dominik Mysterio has slowly but surely solidified himself as one of WWE's workhorses of 2023 after wrestling in over 100 matches. What's more impressive is that from those matches, he has wrestled with former champions, veterans, legends, and even Hall of Famers in several of them.

Before the year ends, Dominik will add another legend to his list as he is scheduled to fight CM Punk during WWE's Holiday Live Events on December 26 and 30. For now, let's explore four other veterans The Judgment Day member shared the ring with this year.

#4. Dominik Mysterio has faced a fellow workhorse several times this year

One star that is known to be a workhorse in the WWE, champion or not, is Seth Rollins. He has participated in the majority of the Premium Live Events this year, engaged in singles and tag team feuds, and continuously defended the World Heavyweight Championship.

Dominik and Seth wrestled each other several times in 2023. The first is on the July 3, 2023, episode of RAW. Seth even defended the World Heavyweight title against Dom twice in a house show that same month. Their latest match occurred at WarGames, where they were on opposing teams, and The Visionary won.

#3. Dominik Mysterio went to WrestleMania 39 with a WWE Hall of Famer

One of the most heated and personal storylines heading into this year's WrestleMania was between Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The build-up and the match itself certainly delivered.

After Dom betrayed his father last year at Clash at the Castle, he went on to side with The Judgment Day. Dom tormented his family for months, and his father finally agreed to face him at 'Mania. During Rey's Hall of Fame speech, all of The Judgment Day even walked out. Their eventual match was entertaining and even featured Bad Bunny.

#2. Dominik Mysterio was The Viper's first opponent after more than a year off

Dominik has been working endlessly since his heel turn. Aside from performing at weekly shows, Premium Live Events, and house shows, he also began appearing across RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. Because of this, it's no wonder he became Randy Orton's first opponent after over a year of absence.

The Viper was sidelined with a back injury in May 2022 that put him on hiatus for a while. He returned at this year's Survivor Series, where he teamed with Cody Rhodes to defeat The Judgment Day. The latter group was not happy with the outcome, something Dominik had openly expressed before finally facing Orton on the WWE RAW after their WarGames match.

#1. Dominik Mysterio had an untelevised match with John Cena

One of Dominik's biggest singles and tag team WWE matches this year was untelevised, but it's still a big thing that shouldn't be swept under the rug.

The 26-year-old faced John Cena twice this year. Their first singles match happened on September 29, 2023, a dark match at SmackDown. This was followed by a tag team match on the October 6, 2023, episode of the Blue brand as well. Although Dom lost both of them, the experience certainly made him a winner.