40-year-old star to dethrone Gunther in first-time-ever swerve at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Gunther has maintained his perfect record as the Intercontinental Champion for a considerable amount of time, and it appears that he will continue to do so for a little longer.

He is very close to breaking Hony Tonk Man's 454-day record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. He will surpass the record one month after the SummerSlam PLE in August of this year, but his goal of becoming the longest-reigning champion may only be a pipe dream given that Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract looms over him.

WWE has demonstrated that the contract can also be cashed in on mid-card belts, so the possibility of Priest pursuing the Intercontinental champion at SummerSlam should not be dismissed.

Given the increased status of the Intercontinental Championship thanks to Gunther, fans will likely welcome Damian Priest's potential cash-in on The Ring General at the right time.

In the past, there have been a few individuals who have discovered that the Money in the Bank contract was their key to stardom, and this opportunity could be Priest's chance to move up the ranks.

Priest is destined for success, and if there's any superstar in the WWE right now with whom Priest can compete to show the detractors that he's ready for the main-event scene, it's Gunther, and a rivalry with The Ring General resulting from a cash-in would be massive.

Gunther is slated to face Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam

Following the Ring General's very rapid victory against Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Drew McIntyre made a comeback, going face-to-face with The Ring General.

McIntyre arrived as the champion celebrated his victory over Matt Riddle. McIntyre stared the champ down before throwing a vicious Claymore.

Although it appears that a match between Drew and Gunther will be scheduled for SummerSlam, WWE will be able to tell the long-term tale of whether or not The Ring General's protracted reign will last into the history books while Damien Priest is lurking around with the Money in the Bank briefcase.