40-year-old star to return on WWE SmackDown and begin feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns hasn’t been present on WWE TV since Jey Uso quit SmackDown after SummerSlam 2023. The Tribal Chief is scheduled to return to SmackDown after Fastlane 2023, but Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have been representing The Bloodline in his absence.

Last week, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were supposed to sign the Fastlane 2023 tag team match contract against John Cena and AJ Styles. However, when The Bloodline ambushed The Phenomenal One backstage and John Cena in the ring, LA Knight was supposed to save The Cenation Leader and replace Styles as his partner. Unfortunately, he had to be taken out of the live show after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, it is reported that LA Knight has been cleared to return to tonight’s show at Sacramento. It’s possible Knight will pick up from last week’s planned segment and begin a feud with The Bloodline. If John Cena and AJ Styles are occupied with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, Knight can pursue the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Expand Tweet

LA Knight has already called out every champion from the men’s division, and he’s not going to step away from an opportunity to dethrone Roman Reigns. Regardless of how it proceeds, if it does, he will have to wait until after Fastlane to come face-to-face with The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns’ spear isn’t a fan-favorite anymore

Roman Reigns’ finisher is the spear, and it has been used by others as well. One such user is WWE NXT superstar Bron Breakker.

During a conversation on Stick to Wrestling, he revealed that nobody is able to get up from his spear, making his execution the better one. Several fans took to social media to agree with the young superstar and pick him over The Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker is interested in facing The Tribal Chief, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens, among others, in the future.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.