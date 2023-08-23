40-year veteran interferes, real-life injury to cause title change? 4 possible finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback 2023

Seth “Freakin” Rollins is set to do battle with The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura in what could be a WWE match of the year candidate at- Payback 2023.

What started off as a seemingly random feud has now manifested into a more personal one, as Nakamura revealed that he is well aware of Seth's real-life back problems.

Will this play a part in their epic encounter at Payback... or is WWE planning to go down an entirely different route?

Here are 4 possible finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback 2023.

#4 Seth Rollins Stomps his way to victory... yet again

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

It's the move that has won Seth Rollins several titles over his long stint in WWE. Moreover, it's also the move that he previously defeated Shinsuke Nakamura with at the 2018 edition of Survivor Series.

At the time, both men were champions with Seth holding the Intercontinental Title and Nakamura holding the United States Championship. On that night, it was all about RAW vs. SmackDown and the battle for brand supremacy.

Will the finishing blow remain the same, despite the different set of circumstances?

#3 Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Seth Rollins due to his nagging injury

Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Jackie Redmond

If you came here looking specifically for the entry regarding Seth's nagging injuries, you're in the right place.

The Visionary admits that he's been dealing with a 4 plus-year back injury and goes on to say that he doesn't know how long he'll be able to go at the current level he's at right now. For anyone who thinks that Rollins is just trying to build intrigue for his upcoming match, think again.

The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels took a 4-year absence from in-ring competition after his WrestleMania 14 bout with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The reason was due to a severe back injury he sustained. In fact, it was at one point believed that HBK would never wrestle again.

The Viper, Randy Orton is still currently sidelined due to a back injury and it's uncertain when or if he'll ever return.

Rollins' spinal injury isn't something to be brushed off and the company may book a title change sooner rather than later.

#2 Shinsuke Nakamura Kinshasas his way to victory (preceded by a low blow)

The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura

If Shinsuke was still a protagonist with morals, this entry would read slightly differently.

It'd serve as the entry dedicated to a man who'd been looked over, passed up, taken advantage of, chewed up, and spat out. Someone who approached Seth Rollins and looked him dead in the eyes whilst demanding a title shot he'd been long overdue for.

When you stop and think about it, that's sort of the reason Nakamura revert back to being a heel in the first place. The only difference is that Shinsuke took a different approach to obtaining the opportunity.

Put simply, Seth's not dealing with sing-a-long Shinsuke anymore, instead, Rollins is going to come face-to-face with a man who doesn't mind playing dirty; a guy who doesn't mind fly-by-night shenanigans to pick up the win. Someone who lives and dies by the art... of the low blow.

And if you can't believe that, just ask AJ Styles.

Shinsuke didn't mind hitting The Phenomenal One below the belt several times during their 2018 feud. Don't be surprised if a low blow preceeds his signature move for the win.

#1 Will Damian Priest cash in at WWE Payback 2023?

Sénior Money in the Bank, Damian Priest

It'll be a question that lives rent-free in the heads of millions until Damian Priest no longer has possession of the briefcase. Some may think WWE Payback is Priest's ideal time to shine, others not so much.

Regardless of how you feel, it's hard refuting the upside with Preist. Upon examination, he's got the look and presence of a larger-than-life WWE Superstar. Plus, he fits the bill in WWE's height and weight category while still garnering a mass amount of respect from the WWE Universe (in real life, not kayfabe).

All in all, if you are in favor of WWE booking a successful cash-in win for Damian, your wish might be granted at the next PLE.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot