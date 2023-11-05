41-year-old Superstar to quit The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Exploring potential betrayal

The Judgment Day is going through a few issues at the moment, and things were tense between the stars before WWE Crown Jewel.

Damian Priest not only came up short against Cody Rhodes, but also managed to lose his Money in the Bank contract when he tried to cash it in at the beginning of the show.

Sami Zayn stole the contract and left Priest in a position where he was unable to cash in on either Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns.

Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and even JD McDonagh all came out to help Priest in his match against Rhodes, but Rhea Ripley didn't, which could be a hint that she isn't happy about his current issues with his contract.

Ripley decided to book him in a match last week on RAW, and could choose to take the contract away from him this week and hand it to someone who will be able to keep hold of it.

This could lead to Priest finally quitting the group, and Ripley then possibly replacing him with Drew McIntyre.

Will Drew McIntyre join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre lost to Seth Rollins because he didn't ask The Judgment Day for help, and after the match, Rhea Ripley approached him backstage to make that clear.

There have been several teases surrounding a heel turn in recent weeks, and he could finally make the decision to join the group if Priest decides to leave.

Priest has been rumored to be pushed as a solo star moving forward, and could even be drafted over to SmackDown in order to show that he can do it alone, without the help of Judgment Day.

