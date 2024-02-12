41-year-old WWE star to ruin Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns' WrestleMania match? Exploring potential hint

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 is set to be one of WWE's biggest matches of the company's history. Many fans are beginning to theorize who will walk out the Undisputed Champion, but one superstar could shock the world by defeating both of them.

The rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 was a face-off fans have been looking forward to and fought for. The American Nightmare has spent the last year proving to himself and his fans that he deserves another chance at the title against The Tribal Chief, and now he finally has another chance to finish his story. However, he shouldn't rule out Mr. Money in the Bank just yet.

While on Sony Liv's WWE Super Dhamaal, Damian Priest was asked when he would cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion answered that he is not in a rush as he still has time left until July 1. He also noted that since he was a RAW star and the World Heavyweight Champion is currently injured, he can't cash in anyway since the champion is not medically cleared to be in a match.

Mr. Money in the Bank expressed excitement about WrestleMania coming up, especially about the involvement of The Rock between Reigns and Rhodes. However, he also emphasized that by that time, Seth would already be cleared to compete. Damian ended his answer by saying he doesn't exactly have a place and person on whom to cash in yet, but he is happy with the possible champions he could cash in.

With this in mind, it's possible that while Damian is keeping his options open on who to cash in his contract, he's not necessarily targeting Cody or Roman at WrestleMania but mainly Seth. However, he did acknowledge that Reigns or Rhodes is not completely out of the picture.

Should Cody Rhodes worry about another star when he faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

The Rock, Cody, Roman, and Seth Rollins went face-to-face at the WrestleMania 40 Press Conference

Fans are worried that despite Cody's best efforts at WrestleMania, he won't be able to capture the gold as Roman has The Bloodline with him. As it turns out, Rhodes' problems might have even increased.

On a previous episode of SmackDown, The Rock and Roman Reigns teased a one-on-one match before Cody officially picked Roman last week. During the process, Rhodes' insults to the champion regarding his family also offended Dwayne Johnson. As a result, the Great One slapped Cody during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event.

Who could Cody Rhodes have in his corner at WrestleMania 40?

Since Roman Reigns seems to have his family in his corner for his upcoming WrestleMania match, fans think Cody Rhodes should do it as well. After The Rock got physical with Cody, fans hoped to see Dustin Rhodes back in WWE for his brother.

It would be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns will have a third man involved in their match.

