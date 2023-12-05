41-year-old WWE star's days in top faction numbered? Ways he messed up

WWE has several top factions in their current roster today. One that has risen the ranks these past few months is The Judgment Day, which declared Damian Priest their leader only a few weeks ago. While he has been in the group since the beginning, his new role may land him in hot water with his teammates.

Before The Judgment Day competed at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Damian Priest announced that he was the group's leader. His first major challenge in the role failed as the group lost against Cody Rhodes' team. As weeks passed, several other unfortunate things happened under Damian's management.

Only Damian, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh were present on this week's Monday Night RAW. During the trio's backstage segment, Priest began criticizing Drew McIntyre's actions and hinted about doing something about him, but Dominik said Rhea Ripley warned them not to harm The Scottish Warrior.

Damian planting conspiracy on his team's mind to the group's ally is something Finn Balor and Rhea might not like. Mr. Money in the Bank also proclaimed himself as the group leader for this week, another action that the absent members may not appreciate since they consider themselves family and would most likely want to discuss it first and be given a heads-up.

Finally, The Creed Brothers defeated Dom and JD in the recent Monday show. Aside from the duo losing, Damian did not accompany them during the match. Rhea always came out with them in previous WWE shows, especially when Dom was involved. However, this was an action Damian did not do.

Which WWE star is The Judgment Day also crossing paths with on recent shows?

The Judgment Day already has enough enemies due to their cunning actions as a group and individual superstars. However, R-Truth was one star more keen on being friends with them.

The WWE veteran returned at Survivor Series 2023 and has since appeared backstage with the group on recent RAW episodes. Last week, he made a mess of their clubhouse by eating donuts and claiming he wanted to be part of their team for WarGames, which had already happened.

Truth pulled another hilarious segment on this week's WWE RAW where he attempted to kick out JD in the group, not knowing the latter was already part of it. The 51-year-old then said he wanted to join the faction before exiting.

How did Rhea Ripley react to Damian Priest's actions on Monday Night RAW?

The Eradicator took to social media and expressed her unhappiness with what happened. She reposted a gif of Dom, Damian, and JD backstage and replied with a straightforward emoji.

It would be interesting to see what will happen with Damian going forward and what his status with the group will be after this week's RAW.

