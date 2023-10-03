41-year-old WWE Superstar to force Dominik Mysterio out of Judgment Day? Analyzing potential swerve 

Dominik Mysterio will compete in arguably the biggest and most tense match of his career later today when he battles Trick Williams on WWE NXT.

Rhea Ripley made it clear to The Judgment Day star that if he didn't return with the NXT North American Championship, he shouldn't return at all. Ripley is expected to be at ringside for the bout following her return to WWE, but that doesn't mean that Mysterio is assured the victory.

If the 26-year-old cannot win back his championship, he could be kicked out of The Judgment Day, and it will put Ripley in a tough spot.

In recent weeks, it has become clear that Damian Priest isn't a fan of Dominik Mysterio or is growing away from his stable. The 41-year-old isn't fond of JD McDonagh coming into the group either, but he could be the one to force Ripley's hand if Mysterio loses his upcoming match.

Who is the real leader of WWE's Judgment Day?

Rhea Ripley revealed on WWE RAW that she left Damian Priest in charge while she was out injured, and everything had gone wrong. Priest clearly has his own issues but has a bright future as he is Mr. Money in the Bank.

The changes in The Judgment Day seem to be coming thick and fast, and it could lead to McDonagh replacing Mysterio if the latter is unable to pick up the win later today.

Ripley and Priest appear to be the main authority figures in the group. Although The Eradicator has a soft spot for Mysterio, she could be forced to make the decision to kick him out of the faction and be backed up by the other two members.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio's days in the heel group are numbered? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

