416-lbs superstar to return and defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Title? Exploring potential feud

No one has been able to stop Gunther throughout his 600-plus-day reign as Intercontinental Champion. While he has defeated unstoppable monsters like Braun Strowman, his reign might end at the hands of a 416-pound superstar at WrestleMania 40.

The individual in question is Omos. The Nigerian Giant could return to television in hopes of winning his first singles championship and targeting The Ring General. This could lead to these two behemoths battling it out at WrestleMania 40.

Omos last appeared in the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event. According to reports, WWE is deliberately keeping him off television to present him as a special attraction. It wouldn't be shocking to see Omos return soon before WrestleMania and challenge The Ring General.

Despite facing challenges last year, Omos could sustain his status as a prominent figure and a significant draw for WWE in the foreseeable future. Defeating Gunther at WrestleMania could be the first step in rejuvenating the 416-pound superheavyweight.

It remains to be seen if Omos will return in time to challenge the Intercontinental Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All. At this time, it's just conjecture. Let's wait and watch.

Gunther wanted to face Brock Lesnar

Gunther remains unstoppable as we head to WrestleMania 40. The Ring General was slated to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40. However, plans for the match were ultimately canceled as a result of a legal dispute involving The Beast Incarnate.

In an interview with GVWire, Gunther was questioned about his dream WrestleMania opponent. He mentioned Lesnar and expressed uncertainty regarding The Beast's potential return to WWE:

“I always was vocal about my dream match in the past, but that fell through now. I don’t know if we’re gonna see Brock again if that’s ever gonna happen. But I’m wide open when it comes to that as of now. I think I’m in a position where people need to chase me. People want to challenge me for the championship. That’s just the mindset I have when it comes to that right now. I don’t stress about who I’m gonna be facing at WrestleMania. It’s not really on my mind.” [H/T WrestleZone]

It remains to be seen who will challenge Gunther for the IC Title at WrestleMania 40.

