42-year-old megastar to debut after WrestleMania and immediately win world championship? Exploring huge possibility

Major news broke ahead of WrestleMania weekend. While WWE is focused on The Show of Shows, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the biggest wrestling promotion in Japan, is losing one of their biggest stars.

Tetsuya Naito will soon be leaving the company according to a statement from the promotion themselves. In what could be a big swerve nobody sees coming, the 42-year-old legend could be The Rock's major surprise after WrestleMania and it could even lead to Naito becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Showcase of The Immortals this weekend will feature John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the coveted title, but if Cena fails to defeat The American Nightmare, Naito could debut representing The Rock on the RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania and shockingly dethrone the champion.

The connection between the two is based on a recent social media post put out by The Rock. The Great One was looking at a Rubix Cube while wearing a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt. Given the company's status as competition to WWE, it seemed like an odd choice of attire.

The Rock is always calculated, however, and he could be teasing Naito representing The Final Boss and his interests. If Cena fails to get the job done on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Final Boss could have one more crack at the world title.

Jeff Cobb could be The Rock's WWE WrestleMania surprise

For now, there is no clear indicator as to what Naito's future is. He might not even be joining WWE. Instead, he could be retiring, competing in a different Japanese wrestling promotion, or even heading to All Elite Wrestling.

The Rock could have a different WrestleMania surprise, however, and this one also features a former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star. Jeff Cobb, a powerhouse from the promotion, has left New Japan. Many assume he is heading to World Wrestling Entertainment.

If Cobb is indeed WWE-bound, he could make his debut at WrestleMania. Instead of winning gold, his focus could be to help John Cena dethrone The American Nightmare. From there, this could set up an even more intense and intimidating faction.

The Rock, John Cena, Jeff Cobb, and Travis Scott could then lead World Wrestling Entertainment with the Undisputed WWE Championship in their control. Cobb would be there each week dealing out beatings, Cena would be semi-active until he retires in December, and the duo of The Rock and Travis Scott could come and go as they please.

The Show of Shows could be the beginning of a dangerous new era if The Rock has a New Japan flavored surprise up his sleeve.

