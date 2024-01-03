43-year-old former WWE Superstar to return after 15 years to exact revenge on The New Day? Exploring the possibility 

A former WWE Superstar could decide to return to the company after 15 years away to exact revenge on The New Day.

The New Day is one of the most popular acts in the company and has entertained the WWE Universe for years. Big E suffered a broken neck last March and is still currently out of action with the injury. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston competed in the Tag Team Turmoil match on November 27 but came up short. The Creed Brothers won the match to earn a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championship but were defeated by The Judgment Day on the December 18 edition of RAW.

Former superstars Brian Kendrick and Paul London were an impressive tag team back in the day and had the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions in history until it was broken by The New Day in 2016. Paul London has recently returned to independent wrestling and picked up a win at ISDub/SHP Slamtasia 8 on December 29, 2023.

The veteran could attempt to return to the promotion that let him go in 2008 to exact revenge on The New Day for breaking his record. London has not competed in a televised match in WWE since his loss to Lance Cade on the July 21, 2008 edition of RAW.

Paul London reveals what it would take for him to compete at WWE Royal Rumble under Triple H's regime

Former WWE star Paul London has claimed that he wants a million dollars to compete at the Royal Rumble.

During an episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast in January 2023, a fan asked London what it would take for him to participate in the Royal Rumble under Triple H's regime. The veteran joked that he would want a million dollars and took a shot at Vince McMahon as well.

"A million dollars and I want it upfront in cash. All of it Vince, you piece of sh*t. Unmarked bill in a briefcase handcuffed to my wrist. All of it. Yeah, that's the only way I'd do it," he said. [2:23:17 - 2:23:40]

Royal Rumble 2024 will take place on January 27 at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. It will be fascinating to see how many surprise entrants show up during the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches this year.

