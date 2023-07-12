43-year-old star to return in Drew McIntyre's absence to help Matt Riddle? WWE RAW fallout

Drew McIntyre returned at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 to confront Gunther after the latter defeated Matt Riddle. The Scotsman's comeback to the WWE ring was a much-awaited moment for the fans.

Following Money in the Bank, McIntyre appeared on WWE RAW to team up with Matt Riddle and take on The Emperium. They defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci on the July 10, 2023, edition of the red brand. However, McIntyre informed Riddle that he wouldn’t attend the upcoming live show on July 17, 2023. Therefore, Matt Riddle shouldn’t try taking on Gunther alone without support.

Even though Matt Riddle believes he can overpower Gunther this time, he may not be alone. With The Scottish Warrior missing from the upcoming show, it opens the window for Randy Orton’s return to WWE. Not only will it be The Viper’s moment, but it’ll brush upon the reunion of RK-Bro on WWE RAW.

The WWE Universe eagerly awaits Randy Orton’s return to the squared circle. He’s been missing from WWE TV since the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown. He suffered a back injury, but it was followed through with surgery and recovery.

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle lost the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos on May 20, 2022. A return on RAW to reunite with The Original Bro will be a great way to reignite their chemistry!

Drew McIntyre and Triple H have commented about the former’s return to WWE

When McIntyre was missing, reports revealed that it wasn’t just an injury keeping him off WWE TV but also his disagreement with WWE over renewed contract terms.

However, during the post-Money in the Bank press conference, Triple H claimed that the only reason The Scottish Warrior wasn’t on live programs was his injury, and now he’s back better than ever.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre spoke about his return and emphasized focusing on the present rather than the future.

“Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is [sic] out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter. What matters is the present."

As of this writing, The Scottish Warrior hasn’t signed a new WWE contract, but his current contract will possibly be extended till WrestleMania 40 owing to his missed WWE days.

