43-year-old WWE star to cost Seth Rollins and team at Survivor Series WarGames? Analyzing the possibility

Seth Rollins is set for a major WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He is set to face The Judgment Day. However, it looks like he has to worry about more problems during his match.

One star that has been active on WWE RAW is Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese star has been on foul mad and is taking it out on the Alpha Academy. However, another thing fans noted about him is his recent vignettes.

On the November 13, 2023, episode of the Monday show, he delivered another vague promo about how he is waiting for the right timing for someone, but in the meantime, he will continue to wrestle others. Interestingly, Nakamura could be referring to an old rival, Seth Rollins.

Seth and Shinsuke had a notable rivalry earlier this year, which ended in Nakamura unable to defeat Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing Match at Fastlane. Since The King of Strong Style also mentioned he hasn't taken his focus off of that person, it may be regarding their previous feud.

Nakamura could interfere during Seth's WarGames match and cost the team their win. In this case, both men could somehow reignite their feud, which could lead to a title match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Should Seth Rollins also worry about his fellow teammate and former rival Cody Rhodes?

Another previous rivalry The Visionary had was with Cody Rhodes, one of his teammates, in the upcoming WarGames match. Still, it looks like all of their differences will be set aside come November 25.

While speaking with Gabby AF, The American Nightmare stated that he and Seth Rollins don't love each other, and their situation has always been tricky. However, they had no heat, and there was no need to worry about their teamwork on Survivor Series.

"Seth Rollins, who him and I absolutely don't love each other. I don't know. I don't have any heat with him but that's always a tricky situation with Seth. But judging from the main event he just put on for Monday, he's up to any challenge," said Cody Rhodes.

What happened between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on the recent RAW episode?

The Judgment Day tried to pit Cody and Seth on this week's RAW by bringing up their previous feud, but it did not work. Rhodes then told Rollins backstage that his team needed him, and they could continue to dislike each other the rest of the year.

Seth replied that he respected Cody but might never like him. The Visionary then promised the former AEW star that for Survivor Series, he would be with The American Nightmare's side.

