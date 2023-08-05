43-year-old WWE star to return at SummerSlam 2023 to announce his retirement? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam 2023 has almost arrived, and the company is all set to deliver one of the most important premium live events of the year. However, the event might also feature something very sad.

The company was expected to advertise WWE SummerSlam 2023 as The Biggest Party of The Summer, but this year, it is being advertised as the Biggest Event of The Summer. Some fans pointed out that something sad might happen at the event, hence why it is not being referred to as the summer's biggest party. There is a chance that these fans are right.

While it will come as the saddest moment one could imagine, Randy Orton, who has been out with an injury for over a year, could attend the event to announce his retirement.

There have been reports of The Viper being in Detroit ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023. However, Fightful Select recently reported that Orton is nowhere near medically cleared to return at this point. If that is true, he could realistically announce his retirement from in-ring competition on August 5.

This is just a speculation based on reports, and nothing has been confirmed. As wrestling fans, we hope the scenario doesn't turn out to be true and that Randy Orton will return to the ring soon.

What else could Randy Orton do at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Staying positive, if The Apex Predator is cleared to return, there are star-studded matches at The Biggest Event of The Summer, and he could make an appearance on several occasions during the show.

Orton could return after Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's Tribal Combat match to confront The Tribal Chief. He was injured during a segment with The Bloodline, so it makes sense for him to return and target Roman Reigns for revenge.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will also compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The rivalry will seemingly end if The Visionary retains his title and it will be the perfect time for Randy Orton to return and start a program with Seth Rollins.

He could also confront other talented people like Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, or even Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Event of The Summer. Time will reveal the truth soon.

