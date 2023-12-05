43-year veteran to step up to Gunther once again on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is set to unfold at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, with several significant matches already announced, including a World Heavyweight title bout between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso.

Another potential highlight of the evening might involve a renewed confrontation between Gunther and The Miz, where the A-lister could seek another opportunity to claim the Intercontinental Championship.

For those not in the know, Gunther and The Miz clashed in an intense match at Survivor Series 2023 for the IC title. The Ring General emerged victorious, successfully retaining his Intercontinental Championship. In the aftermath, Miz confronted the Imperium leader backstage on RAW, demanding another title shot. However, Gunther rejected the request.

Nevertheless, tonight's show may witness another face-to-face showdown between the two competitors. This potential scenario might see The A-Lister issuing another challenge for the IC championship, possibly scheduled for next week.

The motivation behind Miz's challenge could be the fact that next week's WWE RAW is set in Cleveland, Miz's hometown. With the multi-time champion as a hometown hero, the company can certainly anticipate a rematch between these two.

It remains to be seen how events will transpire on tonight's edition of WWE RAW and whether Miz will indeed secure another opportunity against Gunther.

Jey Uso's final message for Seth Rollins before WWE RAW

Jey Uso is gearing up for a significant World Heavyweight Championship match against the Visionary on tonight's edition of the red brand. In the hours leading up to the show, Jey has captivated fans by shedding light on the importance of today, December 4.

The former Bloodline member revealed that his match tonight will serve as a tribute to the late Umaga, who passed away exactly 14 years ago on this day.

Adding another layer of significance, it was also disclosed that he signed with the Stamford-based promotion precisely 14 years ago on this same day. This detail adds considerable emotional value to his title showdown against Seth Rollins on tonight's show.

However, there's surely a possibility of Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during this match. This adds another layer of unpredictability to the title bout.

It will be intriguing to witness the outcome when Jey Uso collides with Seth Rollins on tonight's edition of RAW and whether Jey will stun the world by securing his first-ever World Championship in the Stamford-based promotion.