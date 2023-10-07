44-year-old to finally make WWE return at Fastlane 2023? What you might have missed on SmackDown

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Bobby Lashley made his much-awaited in-ring return against Rey Mysterio. While the latter seemed confident before the match, the night ended in utter disappointment for him. Not only did he lose, but the Latino World Order lost two members due to injury.

During the match, a ringside scuffle with the Street Profits injured Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. This rules out the duo from the upcoming six-man tag team match against Lashley and the Street Profits at Fastlane 2023. However, it seems as if Mysterio has taken care of things by finding a replacement for the PLE.

Backstage on SmackDown, Mysterio told Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar that he would make a phone call to find a replacement. Since then, fans have been speculating who the replacement would be. While the Hall of Famer will have many options, Fastlane 2023 could see Carlito return to help the Latino World Order.

Expand Tweet

Per reports, Carlito has signed with WWE since June 2023 but has still been waiting to return to TV. However, given recent developments, it won't be a surprise to see the former Intercontinental Champion return to help LWO as he helped them at Backlash 2023.

WWE SmackDown star Rey Mysterio recently commented about being a Hall of Fame inductee

Rey Mysterio's run with WWE has been nothing short of legendary. While he achieved plenty in the past, even currently on SmackDown, the luchador is one of the biggest stars. His performances for the Stamford-based promotion earned Mysterio a place in the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

However, the SmackDown Superstar does not seem to be used to his status as a Hall of Fame inductee. During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Mysterio said it feels weird when he is called a Hall of Famer during announcements.

Explaining the reason behind it, Mysterio said:

"It's still weird to me when they make the announcement, 'Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio.' That is still yet to click. I guess you're used to hearing Hall of Famers that have retired and not fully active, in my case it's different. I just think the respect that is shown, not only throughout my peers, but from fans around the world has been massive, massive ... overwhelming. The fact that I'm able to represent my culture and doing it worldwide is just a true blessing, to be able to travel and represent lucha libre to its fullest."

At 48, Rey Mysterio continues to dominate and register victory over younger talents in WWE. This shows the faith the Stamford-based promotion has in Mysterio. It will be interesting to see what the luchador achieves on SmackDown before retiring.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.