44-year-old to follow in CM Punk's footsteps and make WWE return soon? Exploring the possibility 

CM Punk shocked the world when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The appearance, which was not promoted by the company, set the world on fire and electrified audiences all over.

This was a major surprise to fans because the former WWE Champion had a poor experience with the Stamford-based promotion nearly a decade ago. Despite all of his successes, things went south, and they ended on an ugly note. Most fans believed he would never return to the promotion, but the old adage of "never say never" proved to be fitting in this scenario.

Another star who had a less-than-ideal exit from World Wrestling Entertainment could soon follow in Punk's footsteps. The 44-year-old Mickie James could find her way back to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, making amends from the past.

It was recently revealed that Mickie James was a free agent, and she was not listed on TNA/IMPACT Wrestling's roster. In fact, she even confirmed that she never had an official contract with the promotion during her latest run there.

James was released by WWE back in 2021. Upon being let go, she was disrespected by having her belongings sent to her in a trash bag. The Stamford-based company officials apologized for the incident not long after it became public.

While she seemed to be on better terms with them and appeared in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match, re-joining the promotion and having a better send-off seems ideal. Just as CM Punk hopes to end his career on a big stage and in a better light, Mickie can do the same.

CM Punk appeared on the latest edition of WWE RAW

As noted, CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 this past Saturday. While he made an appearance at the end of the show, The Straight Edge Superstar did not take a microphone to address the audience.

However, that narrative changed on Monday Night RAW. The Second City Saint returned to RAW for the first time in nearly a decade in the final segment of the night, where he spoke openly and honestly about his comeback.

Punk revealed that he shockingly felt like he was back home and that so many people were excited to see him. He acknowledged that some people were not happy after seeing him, but they were worried about him raising the bar and taking their spot.

Punk's speech was certainly passionate and indirectly touched on a few subjects, but in the end, his ultimate goals were not clear. However, he is looking to make this run everything he wants it to be. What that will ultimately look like remains to be seen.

Are you excited after seeing CM Punk back in WWE?