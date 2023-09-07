 44-year-old star to return to WWE SmackDown after 14 years and turn heel? Exploring massive swerve

The post-Payback edition of WWE SmackDown could have a huge surprise in store for fans as it could see the return of a 44-year-old wrestling veteran.

The superstar in question is none other than Carlito. The former United States Champion's last appearance on WWE SmackDown came in 2009. Later, he took an exit from the company in 2010. However, it was reported earlier that Carlito has re-signed a full-time deal with WWE, and the creative team was waiting for the right moment to introduce him.

If that is indeed the case, then the odds of The Caribbean Cool making his potential comeback on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown can't be ruled out. Given the LWO has not been involved in any interesting angle recently, the company could have the former Intercontinental Champion return as a heel and launch an attack on Rey Mysterio.

Carlito could coerce the LWO members to join him in brutalizing the current United States Champion, kicking him out of the faction in the process. The 44-year-old star could replace Rey as the leader of the LWO, much to the shock of WWE fans.

This potential angle would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster feud between Rey Mysterio and Carlito.

What else could happen on WWE SmackDown?

The upcoming episode of the blue brand is scheduled to emanate live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 8, 2023. The show is expected to feature the fallout from the recently concluded premium live event, Payback.

Furthermore, the company has announced two huge matches for the show. While Charlotte Flair is set to join forces with Shotzi to take on IYO SKY and Bayley of the Damage CTRL in a tag match, Jimmy Uso will horns with AJ Styles in a one-on-one contest.

This came to fruition after Jimmy made his presence felt during The Phenomenal One's match against Solo Sikoa, which resulted in Styles' loss. Fans can expect an irate AJ to look to settle the score with the former Tag Team Champion on WWE SmackDown this week.

