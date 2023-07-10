44-year-old WWE star to return after 528 days to help Becky Lynch? Potential retirement match

Becky Lynch clashed heads with Trish Stratus earlier this year, and Zoey Stark entered the equation by siding with the Hall of Famer at this year's WWE Night of Champions. While some might think a specific 44-year-old could return and side with The Man, that may not be the case.

One former female star who hasn't been seen in the company for a while is Melina, who last performed at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. While no longer in WWE, she remained active in the independent scene. However, it looks like a return is not in the books.

There is no indication that Melina will return to the company and team up with Becky against Zoey and Trish. She previously shared that the Stamford-based promotion barely had plans for her return last year, and she is also set to appear at a non-WWE event towards the end of this month.

The company released the former superstar in August 2011. Her last match before her release was a Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the Diva's Championship, wherein Beth Phoenix won.

How Melina felt about WWE releasing her?

Melina debuted in the company in 2004

The 44-year-old was one of the top stars in the company during her time, but she wasn't used much in the moments leading up to her release. Despite this, she had no ill will toward the Stamford-based promotion.

While on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Melina shared that the WWE Creative at that time had nothing for her, and she was even actually relieved when she got her release. She said that she was injured twice and never took proper time off, so she considered it a much-needed break.

"Creative had nothing for me. I was relieved when I got let go. It's nothing against WWE. What happened was I was injured twice. I never really took real time off and throughout the things I been through, I needed to get my mind straight. I needed peace. I needed to take a break."

Which former superstar is Melina eyeing to have a match with?

When the former Divas Champion returned to the company last year for the Rumble, she had a brief square-off with Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks). However, the former was immediately eliminated. Interestingly, this was something Melina had been thinking about.

While talking with fans, Melina shared that Mercedes was avoiding her. However, she added that this might be because they're developing a friendship, which may be a conflict once they have a match.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Mickie James, Sasha Banks, and Melina backstage in WWE Mickie James, Sasha Banks, and Melina backstage in WWE 🔥 https://t.co/17hdbt1OrR

Since Melina and Mercedes are now out of the company, a possible match between the two, even in Japan, is not so far fetch. For now, it remains to be seen if Melina will be seen in the Stamford-based promotion again.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes