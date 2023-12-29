44-year-old WWE Superstar to help Kevin Owens win on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Kevin Owens will battle Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship #1 Contenders tournament on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. But could a fan favorite superstar interfere to help him become the #1 contender?

After defeating Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes, Kevin Owens qualified for the tournament finals. He will face Santos Escobar at WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution in hopes of later challenging Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024 for the gold. However, Santos has Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo on his side. So, The Prizefighter may need some backup.

At such a time, fans may think Bobby Lashley could make his presence felt in the finals as he lost to Esobar due to interference last week. However, a probable option could be Carlito. The recently returned superstar has been openly against Escobar since the latter betrayed Rey Mysterio and turned heel in the process.

The beloved veteran could even the odds and take on Garza and Carrillo to ensure Owens becomes the first challenger to Logan Paul's Unites States Championship reign.

This scenario is just speculation and is not confirmed. Considering the current storylines, this theory has a decent chance of materializing on the next episode of the blue brand.

Kevin Owens' former WWE SmackDown rival has words of appreciation

As noted earlier, Kevin Owens defeated NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes to qualify for the finals of the United States Championship #1 contender tournament on WWE SmackDown.

After suffering a loss, Hayes had words of appreciation for The Prizefighter, also calling him a certified GOAT. The former NXT Champion took to Instagram to express his thoughts.

"Smackdown looks good on ya boy 🥶 Also, shoutout KO. There’s a reason why he’s main evented 2 Wrestlemanias. Certified 🐐 imo," Carmelo Hayes wrote.

Owens and Hayes tore the roof apart by delivering a stellar contest on the latest edition of the blue brand. While the 29-year-old star came up short, he earned the respect of both his opponent and the fans.

If needed, even he could also show up at New Year's Revolution to help his former rival even the odds against Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo.

Do you think Kevin Owens will become the new #1 contender for Logan Paul's United States Championship? Let us know in the comments section.