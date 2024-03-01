45-year-old star to be replaced on WWE SmackDown for good following injury angle tonight? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown will air from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, tonight and will feature the fallout from last Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The show will feature the return of The Rock and Carlito vs. Santos Escobar in a Street Fight. In addition, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors will go head-to-head with 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match winners Bayley and Dakota Kai.

One of the most intense feuds currently being featured on WWE SmackDown involves Legado Del Fantasma and the Latino World Order. The two factions have been at war since Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio and injured the WWE Hall of Famer on the SmackDown after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event last November.

Carlito has been leading the LWO since Mysterio was written off television. His time as the leader of the LWO may come to an end tonight as it is possible that Escobar injures him during their Street Fight tonight.

This angle would also plant the seeds for a Rey Mysterio return to WWE SmackDown to take back his role as the leader of the LWO.

Mysterio has been aiming for a return since January, so tonight could be the right time for his return as WrestleMania XL is just over a month away now.

Rey Mysterio was hoping to return to WWE SmackDown by Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event last November.

He had been written off television on the episode of WWE SmackDown, after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, as the Master of The 619 had to undergo long overdue knee surgery.

While speaking on the Baker Banter podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was hoping to be back in the ring by the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in January.

"I'm really working hard on my physical therapy. I just had knee surgery, thanks to Santos Escobar, and his time will come eventually. I do hope that I can return for the Rumble, if not shortly after that. I am working very hard to make my return as soon as possible."

The latest reports suggest that he could be back in the ring soon, so a return before WrestleMania XL is a possibility.

WWE could possibly have Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar at the Show of Shows this year, so tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown could feature Mysterio returning to get payback from his former ally.

