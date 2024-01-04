Rhea Ripley appears always to be recruiting for The Judgment Day, even though it has been made clear that they don't want R-Truth to become a member.

One man that Ripley could have her eye on is CM Punk since he has been dropping some interesting teases on Instagram surrounding the Women's World Champion. The last few updates from WWE surrounding Mami and her title match on RAW have been liked by Punk, showing that he could be interested in a collaboration.

Interestingly, Punk only seems to be linking posts about Ripley and not the whole group, which means that much like many of the other male stars who have had their head turned by The Eradicator, he only seems interested in the leader of the stable.

Could a new WWE relationship be afoot, with Rhea Ripley recruiting CM Punk and replacing Dominik Mysterio, who recently lost his North American Championship?

If Punk wins The Royal Rumble and can win the World Championship, then they could become a major WWE power couple, and the two major titles in the company will be with The Judgment Day.

Would Rhea Ripley replace Dominik Mysterio?

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have proved that they have each other's backs several times, and Ripley has even saved JD McDonagh from being kicked out of the group recently.

While it's hard to see her completely getting rid of Dominik, she has ambitions for the group, and they could be above what he's capable of. Someone like CM Punk would be good to have on board since he could teach the younger stars some of his tricks.

Punk is also a powerful name to have in your corner, something Ripley must already be aware of.

Do you think CM Punk's future belongs in The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.