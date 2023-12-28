45-year veteran to return in 2024 for first-time-ever feud against Bobby Lashley? Exploring the possibility

Bobby Lashley is currently a prominent figure on WWE SmackDown, portraying a villainous character and aligning himself with the Street Profits. However, the latest episode of the Friday show brought an unexpected twist when the All Mighty suffered a surprising loss in the US title tournament match against Santos Escobar.

This defeat came as Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo from NXT interfered in the match, aiding Escobar to victory. Following this setback, it appears that Lashley might be on the verge of entering a never-before-seen feud with Sheamus as we approach the year 2024.

This speculation arises from recent reports hinting at the return of the Celtic Warrior in the Stamford-based promotion. Although Bobby Lashley and Sheamus have crossed paths in the company multiple times, they have yet to engage in a full-fledged, proper feud.

Now, with the All Mighty out of the US title tournament, it presents a perfect opportunity for WWE to showcase a thrilling feud between these two stars.

Despite this, there are beliefs that the 45-year-old star might make his return to SmackDown during New Year's Revolution, potentially teaming up with Butch as his surprise partner against Pretty Deadly. Originally, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland were all part of the Brawling Brutes faction.

However, Ridge's recent departure from the blue brand seemingly resulted in a breakup. The Celtic Warrior could attempt to revive their alliance by aligning himself with The Bruiserweight.

It remains to be seen how things will unfold when Sheamus makes his return to Friday nights.

WWE scrapped plans for a major inclusion in Bobby Lashley's faction

Bobby Lashley is currently aligned with the Street Profits on the blue brand. However, there were earlier reports suggesting a new addition to the villainous faction, with Odyssey Jones potentially joining them on Friday nights.

For those unaware, Odyssey was initially drafted to the RAW brand, but speculations arose about his potential move to SmackDown and joining Lashley's faction.

Nevertheless, according to the latest reports, the plans for Odyssey Jones to join the faction were scrapped by the Stamford-based promotion. As it stands, the company will continue to feature only the Street Profits alongside the All Mighty.

Despite not becoming part of the faction, Jones remains active on the road with the promotion. He has recently been teaming up with Cameron Grimes in tag team matches, facing opponents like Austin Theory and Grayson Waller at live events.