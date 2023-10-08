46-year-old star to return and face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel ahead of LA Knight? Exploring potential swerve

Fastlane 2023 is in the books, and it's time for WWE to build to Roman Reigns' title defense at Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief is back on the coming episode of SmackDown, and is set to wrestle in Saudi Arabia and later that month at Survivor Series.

LA Knight is widely expected to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel following his big win last night. The Megastar and John Cena teamed up to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. But what if he's being saved for Survivor Series?

Somebody else could face Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia instead, while WWE further builds Knight up. Someone who still has beef with The Bloodline and is yet to face The Big Uce during his record-breaking title reign. AJ Styles may step up following his recent absence from SmackDown.

The Phenomenal One remains one of the most accomplished wrestlers in history. While AJ wouldn't dethrone Reigns, the two could have a great match if their in-ring chemistry remains as strong as it was seven years ago.

Styles was supposed to team with John Cena at Fastlane before a brutal backstage assault from Sikoa and Uso took him out. He might be back and seeking vengeance by going straight for The Bloodline's top dog. It makes sense, too.

Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles would be a great main event for Crown Jewel 2023.

Who could LA Knight face at WWE Crown Jewel instead of Roman Reigns?

The Megastar would still need to maintain his momentum, so another victory at Crown Jewel is necessary. It's just a matter of who he faces in Saudi Arabia. With Roman Reigns potentially occupied, LA Knight should defeat John Cena.

The 16-time world champion will be at the show, the final one of his current WWE run. This means Cena will likely put over a rising star on his way out. Knight is as good an option as anyone to take on that role, with things potentially breaking down on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how the situation with Jimmy Uso is handled while AJ Styles' comeback is pending, too. Whatever happens, The Tribal Chief's return to the blue brand will undoubtedly lead to fireworks!

Who should face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel - AJ Styles, LA Knight, or someone else?

