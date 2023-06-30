46-year-old star to return to WWE SmackDown tonight? Know why he was away

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank will occur internationally in London, England. Many stars are rumored to return for the upcoming premium live event, but tonight's show might also feature some unexpected moments.

One of the stars currently absent from television is Bobby Lashley. The last time fans saw him live was on the May 12, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. He was victorious in the first round of the World Heavyweight Title Tournament against Sheamus, Austin Theory, and Sheamus. Austin rushed Lashley head-first into the steel steps during the match, causing the latter to receive stitches after.

Despite this, he faced AJ Styles the same night but did not get another victory. After that WWE SmackDown episode, he wasn't seen for a while. It's possible that Lashley's absence was to recover from the stitches he had to get.

Although The All Mighty has recently returned to action on a house show, fans might not see him for tonight's WWE SmackDown. According to recent reports, he may be waiting for a former rival to appear first.

Likely reason why Bobby Lashley won't return on tonight's WWE SmackDown

Only Lashley and Uncle Howdy got physical during the Bobby vs. Bray build-up

Although tonight's Friday show is a big deal, the Stamford-based promotion will probably hold on to Bobby's return so he can return to his earlier feud.

The 46-year-old was feuding with Bray Wyatt, which will likely conclude at WrestleMania 39. However, the latter suddenly disappeared due to a reported physical issue. Their rivalry was halted, and Lashley never got his WrestleMania match this year.

Per reports, Wyatt might return for the upcoming Money in the Bank event. Once he does, he will resume his rivalry with Lashley. Although nothing is confirmed yet, it's "picking up some steam." Since Wyatt still has to return at MITB, this could be why Bobby won't return for tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Which stars are present for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Although Bobby Lashley won't be present tonight, several top stars are still set for an appearance on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

Two title matches are set for tonight, with the first between Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the Women's Championship. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly.

Although set for a significant Money in the Bank match this weekend, Logan Paul will first appear on a segment of The Grayson Waller Effect with the titular superstar.

Finally, Roman Reigns will return tonight ahead of his Civil War Tag Team match against Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see the thoughts of The Head of the Table before the major bout.

With Money in the Bank just hours away, fans should still expect some last-minute surprises on SmackDown.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes