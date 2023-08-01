46-year-old star set to take his revenge from Brock Lesnar? Analyzing potential hint

Brock Lesnar is set for a rubber match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Lesnar and Rhodes came face to face, which ended with The Beast destroying the American Nightmare.

As SummerSlam is the second biggest show after WrestleMania, fans are expecting some twists and turns during the event. However, it appears that the company is dropping potential hints for another John Cena comeback at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Cenation Leader last appeared at Money in the Bank 2023, where he delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Grayson Waller. Recently, WWE posted a clip on their official Instagram account featuring SummerSlam 2021, where Brock Lesnar made his return and attacked John Cena off-air.

This clip has led many to believe that the company might be teasing unfinished business between Cena and Lesnar, which could play a pivotal role in the clash between Lesnar and Rhodes.

Cena could potentially cost Lesnar his match as a means of seeking revenge. Moreover, before this year's Money in the Bank premium live event, WWE also uploaded a return clip of Cena from MITB 2021 just a few days before the event, and Cena indeed showed up.

These hints have fueled speculations about Cena's potential appearance at the Biggest Party of the Summer. It also indicates that the company may also use him to assist Cody Rhodes in securing victory in their third clash at SummerSlam 2023.

Is Brock Lesnar losing at SummerSlam 2023?

After the latest edition of WWE RAW, many fans have speculated that Brock Lesnar might end up losing at SummerSlam 2023. This belief arises from Lesnar's dominant display over Cody Rhodes on the go-home edition of RAW.

In the past, it has been observed that the babyface star often faces adversity before the premium live event but ultimately emerges victorious at the show.

This has led fans to believe that the same pattern could apply to Cody Rhodes, with the company portraying him as a struggling babyface right now but ultimately securing a victory in the rubber match.

However, it's important to note that these are just pure speculations and assumptions from the fans. The outcome of the tiebreaker match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes at the Biggest Party of the Summer remains uncertain, and anything can happen in WWE.

It will be intriguing to see how the match unfolds and which superstars will come out on top in their anticipated showdown at SummerSlam on August 5.

