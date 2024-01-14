46-year-old WWE star to return at the Royal Rumble and fight CM Punk 11 years after their last match? Exploring potential scenario 

The Royal Rumble is the next highly anticipated premium live event of WWE, set to take place on January 27, 2024. As of writing, the Stamford-based promotion has already announced four matches for this event, including the traditional Men's & Women's Royal Rumble Matches.

In addition, names like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes have already announced themselves for the 30-man Rumble match, which heightens the excitement among fans. Talking about the Best in the World, this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will mark his first appearance in the namesake event since his participation in the show in 2014.

However, upon entering the Royal Rumble this year, the Second City Saint might once again come face to face with John Cena. Both Cena and Punk have had some of the greatest matches in the Stamford-based company. Even the infamous Pipebomb promo of CM Punk comes in front of The Cenation Leader.

Notably, as of writing, the 16-time World Champion is not advertised for the 2024 Royal Rumble, nor are there any reports circulating regarding his comeback for the event.

However, as Royal Rumble is famous for its surprises and unexpected showdowns, WWE might attempt to re-create another memorable moment from this iconic rivalry. Additionally, another face-off between these two superstars will definitely be something that evokes the nostalgic feelings of many fans.

CM Punk's plans after the 2024 Royal Rumble announced

Just a few hours before, WWE disclosed further plans for CM Punk by publicizing the Best in the World for Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event.

For those unaware, Elimination Chamber is the next premium live event from the Stamford-based company. It is set to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The announcement of CM Punk for this event has already generated significant buzz among the fans. Many fans believe that Punk might clash against Drew McIntyre at this event, considering their heated confrontation on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Scottish Warrior once again targeted Punk in his tweet recently by criticizing the absence of the Best in the World from WWE events and house shows.

McIntyre also made a bold statement describing his intention to win the traditional Men's Royal Rumble Match once again this year and to finally have his moment in front of the crowd.

It will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and who will emerge victorious and headline WrestleMania 40.

